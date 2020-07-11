WWE Rumor Roundup - Former Champion to wrestle his final match, Vince McMahon issued a ban on Superstar, Backstage relationship with Brock Lesnar and more - 10th July 2020

A plan was reportedly pitched to break up a major WWE faction.

WWE's reported plan for the Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules has also been revealed.

Lennard Surrao

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon.

Welcome back to another stacked edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As mentioned earlier, it's a stacked lineup today as we have the most newsworthy stories being talked about in professional wrestling.

We begin with a recently released WWE Superstar announcing that he will be wrestling his final match soon. It's sad as the Superstar is just 25 years old.

A well-known former World Champion also revealed a story about Vince McMahon banning a Superstar from Gorilla positon.

Elsewhere, we have an update regarding Vince McMahon's backstage relationship with Brock Lesnar.

Are you wondering how WWE plans on showing the finish of the Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules? We now know how the company are reportedly planning to pull off the bizarre stipulation.

WWE also reportedly shot down the pitch of breaking up one of the most prominent factions currently in the company.

#5. Lio Rush to wrestle his final match following WWE release

Recently released Superstar Lio Rush revealed on Instagram that he would be making an announcement regarding his final match on July 20th. The post was accompanied by a video.

Lio Rush also asked the fans about who they would like to see him face in his final match in a follow-up post.

You can check out the Instagram posts below:

Lio Rush was released from WWE on April 15th earlier this year as part of the company's budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rush was one of the many talents who were shown the door and the former Cruiserweight Champion had even hinted back in May that he would be retiring from active in-ring competition.

Rush recently released his first studio album titled 'Ever After' and it seems like the 25-year-old star wants to focus all his attention on his promising rap career.

We'll keep you updated on Rush's announcement and possible final match.

