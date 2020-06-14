WWE Rumor Roundup - Former IC Champion to return, Liv Morgan's status, Shane McMahon reportedly wants a Superstar to be pushed - 13th June 2020

Paul Heyman has reportedly been blamed for not standing up for two recently-released Superstars.

There is also a lot of backstage respect for a former WWE Champion.

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

IC title and Liv Morgan.

It's time for another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. While Paul Heyman continues to dominate the lion's share of the news, the day that passed also had stories about other Superstars

Liv Morgan's push has cooled down in recent weeks and WWE reportedly also nixed a segment of her's from the latest episode of WWE RAW. There is also an update about how she is viewed backstage.

More details regarding AJ Styles' move to SmackDown have been revealed and they are quite surprising, to say the least.

Shane McMahon has reportedly been advocating for a top WWE RAW Superstar backstage along with Paul Heyman amid speculation about the star's future.

A Superstar, who's been out of action due to the COVID-19 risk, is also expected to return. There are reports of him being inserted into the Jeff Hardy-Sheamus storyline.

There was also a story about how The Miz is respected in WWE due to something that he overcame backstage.

#5. Sami Zayn to return soon

Advertisement

While Sami Zayn has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36, the former Intercontinental Champion has been quite vocal about his displeasure regarding WWE's move to strip him of the title.

He even sent a warning AJ Styles recently, and the Superstar is reportedly set to make his TV return soon on SmackDown. However, he may not go after the IC title right away as there could be plans to insert him in the ongoing storyline between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co stated that Sami Zayn is scheduled to return soon and there are hints about his possible involvement in the attack angle on Elias and Jeff Hardy from a few weeks ago.

How will WWE use Sami Zayn after his return?

The WWE announcers and the production team have been instructed to push the fact that the attacks were carried out by a man with red hair and a red beard. It's interesting to note that Sami Zayn fits the description. It was further added that Corey Graves also alluded to the fact that the attack could have been orchestrated by another Superstar and not Sheamus on SmackDown.

The fact that both Hardy and Elias were in the IC title tournament is another hint towards Sami Zayn's possible involvement in the angle.

With the COVID-19 restrictions starting to be lifted, WWE could expect to see a few more Superstars to return soon in addition to Sami Zayn.

1 / 5 NEXT