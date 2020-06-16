WWE Rumor Roundup: Former IC Champion's condition for 'jobbing' to female Superstar; Roman Reigns' return update; Drew McIntyre's future - 15 June 2020

Last-minute changes reportedly made by Vince McMahon at Backlash!

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Reigns/Drew

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the latest updates and rumors from the world of WWE. With WWE managing to deliver with Backlash, it will be interesting to see how the company books RAW and SmackDown going forward.

With the removal of Paul Heyman from WWE creative, there is a lot of speculation on what the future holds for multiple Superstars who were being pushed on RAW thanks to Paul Heyman.

So, without any further ado, let us jump into the five big stories you can't miss:

#5 Jeff Jarrett's demand for losing to Chyna in WWE

While speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette revealed an interesting story. In one of the most shocking booking decisions by WWE at the time, the company had Chyna beat Jeff Jarrett for the Intercontinental Championship at a PPV.

Cornette revealed that Jarrett had just recently signed a two-year deal with the company and had been offered a program with Steve Austin. However, what he was actually told to do was to drop the IC belt to a female Superstar at a PPV.

So, when JR came to him with it that day, he said, ‘JR, I’ll do it for $100,000. That’s what I’ll do it for.’ And then he said he walked off. And he walked around the building, this is what Jeff said, and he said he came back up to JR. He said, ‘JR, make it two [$200,000]. I’ll do a job on pay-per-view and drop this belt to Chyna. Gimme $200,000.’ And that’s what they gave him.

Chyna became the first woman to win the IC Championship. While it is fairly normal now for women to hold men's Championships in some promotions, it is very rare that something of this sort is allowed in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT