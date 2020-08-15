We welcome you all to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. We've got a few big stories to cover in today's edition, and we begin with one of the most prominent personalities in the world, The Rock.

A current Champion pitched an idea for a possible match against The Great One.

A recently released Superstar also confirmed that the WWE offered him a chance to return for a one-off appearance. The Superstar, however, turned down WWE's proposal.

Reportedly, there is significant backstage heat on a Superstar who recently returned to TV, and the latest details don't sound too good for his future in the company.

Shane McMahon is also reportedly a big fan of a Superstar who has not always been in the good books of Vince McMahon. A RAW Underground push could be the perfect way to utilize the Superstar.

We also look at a story about how Vince McMahon wanted a former Champion to look like Daniel Bryan.

As we mentioned earlier, today's lineup has some fascinating stuff!

#5. Drew McIntyre reveals his idea for a match against The Rock in the WWE

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by The Glasgow Times and the WWE Champion opened up about the possibility of facing The Rock.

The Rock and McIntyre had an interesting exchange recently during the latter's WWE title feud against Dolph Ziggler.

When asked about the ideal scenario for a match against The Great One, McIntyre revealed that he would love to face the legendary WWE Superstar at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Scottish Superstar would prefer to have a WrestleMania in Scotland and the headliner to be a match versus The Rock for personal reasons.

"I thought, 'What would Rock do in this situation?' If this was 1998/99, what would he say? I thought, screw it. I'm the champion, I don't back down to anyone, even The Rock. My phone exploded. I'd love to face The Rock anywhere, but if there was one place on earth it would be a WrestleMania at Ibrox. That would be great for personal reasons. It would probably have to be Hampden, we'd need somewhere massive. If he chose to come back for a match, as the biggest Box Office attraction in the world, wow. Come on, Rock, give me that match."