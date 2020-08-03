We're back with the latest edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

Today's lineup sightly leans towards the WWE-AEW stories as a retired veteran expressed his willingness to come out of retirement for a match against Chris Jericho.

Talking about Chris Jericho, Le Champion named the wrestlers who he would like to see in AEW, and one includes a current Champion in WWE, who he feels can be a top star in AEW.

WWE also reportedly signed two new Superstars and more WWE signings are expected to happen soon.

Backstage details regarding the next WWE Draft were also revealed. Vince McMahon is reportedly quite eager to push a Superstar who was recently taken off TV.

On that note, let's take a look at look each story in detail:

#5. Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm willing to have retirement match against Chris Jericho in AEW

Lance Storm was one of the many producers who were furloughed by WWE in April. However, unlike a few furloughed employees who were either brought back or are set to return soon, Storm was released from the company at the end of July.

The former Intercontinental Champion appeared on a recent Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez and he was asked about possibly working with AEW.

Storm went on to discuss the idea of having his retirement match against Chris Jericho. Interestingly enough, Lance Storm's first match was against Jericho and Storm would like to end his career against the former AEW World Champion.

The respected 51-year-old veteran admitted that he would be open to having his final match against Chris Jericho in AEW.

Here's what Storm said:

"Well, the idea of the match was mine. I had mentioned it for years and I think the first time I did Jericho's podcast, we were wrapping up the show and he mentioned about 'are you gonna have another match or are you done' because I was [teaching] at the school already. I had mentioned that I had always wanted to do my last match with [Jericho]. I always thought it would be cool to have my first and my last match with the same guy. I could have done it if I had just stayed retired after One Night Stand. But at that time I mentioned that it would be really cool if we could both have our last match together and we would both start and finish on the exact same note.

"That's a great idea, let's make a pact right now, let's do it.' We sort have agreed to do it but it's going to come down to when he decides he's willing to retire or whether I'm still at that point ready to have a match or whether we'll just be two damn old guys in a sh*tty building somewhere…I would certainly be open to doing the last match with Jericho, I'd love to do it that way. If it was in AEW or Jericho-Storm promotions on some indy show we do for ourselves, I'd be open to anything." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Lance Storm wrestled his last match in 2016 against Matt Hardy at the WrestleCon SuperShow.