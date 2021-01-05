Top WWE RAW Rumors: Former Champion being punished for backstage behavior; Multiple Superstars reject WWE's contract offers; Drew McIntyre sets new record (4th January)

WWE have some big plans in store for the next match between The Fiend and Randy Orton, multiple Superstars are unhappy with WWE's new contract offers and WWE RAW's biggest Superstar Drew McIntyre has set another record. These are some of the topics that we will discuss in today's edition of the top WWE RAW backstage rumours.

The Fiend and Randy Orton have been locking horns on WWE RAW for the past few weeks and it was The Viper who got the upper hand on The Fiend at TLC by winning the Firefly Inferno match. However, the feud between the two is far from over and WWE is planning something even more sinister for the two WWE RAW Superstars.

Apart from that, we will also take a look into why a former 4-time Champion is not being pushed on WWE RAW. Former WWE Writer Vince Russo believes it could be because this talented Superstar keeps pitching too many ideas related to his character, which has led him into the bad books of management.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the big backstage rumours related to RAW:

#5 Possible reason why Elias is being 'punished' on WWE RAW

4-time 24/7 Champion Elias has received the 'start-stop' treatment ever since he debuted on the main roster. Even though The Drifter has established himself as a prominent star on WWE RAW, he has still not received a big of a push as many thought he would have gotten.

Speaking to SK Wrestling on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo speculated that the reason behind WWE RAW Superstar Elias not getting a push is his own initiative. Russo believes that Elias has too many ideas for his character, which ruffles some feathers backstage:

"Elias is the kind of guy that pitches ideas. He's always thinking about his character and week after week pitching ideas, that's who Elias is. Bro, I'll be honest with you. Back when he was in NXT, I got a DM from him. I didn't even know who he was and he had to tell me who he was. Even then, he was picking my brain about his character."

If Elias is being punished for pitching his own ideas, then it sets a wrong precedent for other Superstars as it would deter them from trying to improve their on-screen characters.

Do you think Elias deserves to get a bigger push on WWE RAW?