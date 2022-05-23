Sasha Banks: 3 Biggest missed opportunities from her WWE run so far 

Many fans will argue that Sasha Banks has had a frustrating WWE career so far. While on the surface her accolades look impressive, the company has dropped the ball with her on more than one occasion.

There have been numerous instances where they have really missed out on major opportunities with her over the years.

From disappointing title reigns to poor turns, Banks has arguably been dealt a rough hand. While she has the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the company right now, WWE may have missed the chance to capitalize on her talents.

On this list, we will look at three major missed opportunities from Sasha Banks' WWE career so far.

#3. Sasha Banks' championship reigns have been disappointing

Despite being one of the most popular women in all of WWE, Sasha just hasn't had any luck when it comes to her time as a champion in the company.

It's remarkable just how poorly her reigns have been booked in comparison to the fellow NXT "Four Horsewomen".

It took Banks several runs as champion over the course of her main roster career for her to finally successfully defend her title. She is one of the most talented women in the company, but became known for losing every title she had as soon as she had to defend them.

As a six-time Women's Champion, Banks hasn't been given the opportunity to really make her mark with a title around her waist. Throughout all of her title reigns, the 30-year-old has only had one that lasted longer than 34 days.

Her feud with Charlotte saw the two continuously playing hot potato with the RAW Women's Championship, making each title victory less significant. It's hard for anyone to really have an impact as a champion when their time with the belt is so brief.

#2. WWE didn't take advantage of her star power after appearing in The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks landed a role in The Mandalorian

After appearing in The Mandalorian, you'd have thought WWE would make a huge deal out of Banks. You'd have thought wrong.

In the past, the company has done a great job promoting their talent when it comes to their mainstream projects outside of wrestling. The likes of Batista and John Cena come to mind, but they didn't do the same with Banks.

Instead of promoting her as a major star following her appearances on the hit Disney Plus show, WWE hardly made mention of it and pushed her into the background once again. Despite having all that it takes to be a huge star, and with mainstream media attention to back it up, WWE continued to stick the 30-year-old in tag teams and have done very little to portray her as a major name.

Once she was cast in The Mandalorian and was subsequently introduced to a brand new fanbase, the company should have taken advantage of the opportunity to really push her to the next level, but alas they did not.

#1. Sasha should have beaten Charlotte Flair in the first women's Hell in a Cell match

PWStream @PWStream 1 year ago today, Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks in the first ever Women's Hell in a Cell match. #Raw 1 year ago today, Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks in the first ever Women's Hell in a Cell match. #Raw https://t.co/hyb3DEharA

In 2016, Sasha Banks defended her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte in the first ever Women's Hell in a Cell match in WWE history.

It was seen as a real star-making opportunity for Sasha. A strong performance and the right story and she would be propelled into superstar status.

After all, Charlotte had already established herself as a major force to be reckoned with in WWE, so a win over her in the main event would do wonders for Banks. Unfortunately, despite that reportedly being the plan, Vince McMahon changed his mind at the last minute and had The Queen win instead.

It immediately undid all the good they'd done for Sasha Banks' character up until that point. As she and Flair played hot potato with the title over the coming months, it became more apparent than ever that she should have emerged from the Hell in a Cell match victorious.

Edited by Genci Papraniku