The Shield at Survivor Series, helping the future of WWE - 5 things Seth Rollins could do following SummerSlam 2022

Seth Rollins had a limited role at WWE SummerSlam 2022, following the postponement of his much-awaited match against Riddle. The two had a brief segment at the show, which ended with The Visionary standing tall.

While his immediate future following SummerSlam 2022 is evident, Rollins can still achieve quite a lot this year. It will be interesting to see the potential directions he navigates over the next few months.

On this list, we will look at five things Seth Rollins could do in WWE following SummerSlam 2022 until the end of the year.

#5. Feud with Riddle after SummerSlam 2022

Seth Rollins' match against Riddle at SummerSlam 2022 was postponed after The Original Bro was sidelined due to suffering a brachial plexus injury on RAW. The wound was seemingly caused when Rollins Curb Stomped him on the steel steps.

Despite that, The Original Bro appeared at the event and demanded to fight Rollins. The Visionary obliged, and despite officials chasing him, he stomped his rival, causing further damage. The bout will reportedly take place at Clash at the Castle in September, and their rivalry may continue beyond the significant UK event.

WWE could further intensify their feud by building an epic showdown for the Extreme Rules show. Rollins' aggressive instincts might give him the upper hand, but Riddle's determination could be challenging to break.

Both superstars have done well in connecting the audience with their contrasting characters, and the company could capitalize on the same for the foreseeable future.

#4. Feud with Bobby Lashley - United States Championship

Bobby Lashley retained the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2022

Bobby Lashley once again beat some respect into Theory at SummerSlam 2022. The All Mighty has probably seen the last of Mr. Money in the Bank vying for the gold on his waist, thereby having the last laugh in their feud. WWE now needs to find a new antagonist for the babyface champion.

Seth Rollins could be a credible challenger for Lashley after SummerSlam 2022. He has experience challenging for the United States Championship before in his career and would give the current champion a run for his money.

Moreover, The Visionary could significantly boost Lashley's reign as a champion. His potential antics on The All Mighty would evoke feelings of sympathy among fans for the good guy and make him more relatable.

Bobby Lashley can even keep up with the fast-paced combat that Rollins brings into the game, making the potential bouts between them exciting for the audience. This would be a solid transitional feud for The Visionary before he eventually re-enters the main event scene.

#3. Feud with Kevin Owens (potential tag-team)

The Prizefighter needs a new rival

Kevin Owens has seemingly come out of his dilemma of discovering Ezekiel's real identity. He previously defeated Elias' younger brother at the Hell in a Cell event in convincing fashion. Since then, he has mostly focused on his role as the anchor of The Kevin Owens Show.

KO proposed a team-up with Riddle on RAW during one of those segments before Seth Rollins ambushed The Original Bro. Triple H could possibly re-initiate the storyline between Owens and Rollins if their appearances on the show continue to overlap with each other.

This could further lead to The Prizefighter reverting to a babyface during the feud. If this is not the case, the heels could even reunite and become a proper force in the tag team division. They could serve as potential challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

#2. Mentor Mr. Money in the Bank - Theory

Theory did not cash in his MITB briefcase at SummerSlam 2022

WWE fans disliked Seth Rollins after he shockingly betrayed The Shield. His subsequent alliance with The Authority made him a despised heel, much like Theory following Money in the Bank 2022.

However, Rollins' successful cash-in at WrestleMania 31 made him special in the eyes of the audience. His title reign was well-received and cemented his place as a main event star in the promotion.

Theory desperately needs someone to guide him in his journey as Mr. Money in the Bank. He is seemingly failing to connect with the crowd and is impulsive in his decisions. This is why Seth Rollins can act as his mentor for future efforts. The fellow villainous veteran has had experience holding the coveted briefcase and can help the upstart take the next step in his career.

The former Universal Champion could advise the youngster on when to cash in his contract, helping the latter make a name for himself by striking the champion out of nowhere. Rollins could also strengthen Theory's mindset as both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have rattled him with their fists as well as words in recent times.

Seth Rollins can help Theory until he reveals his true colors. Eventually, the entire mentor role could prove to be an elaborate plan to dethrone Reigns. The Visionary could then go for Theory's world title and potentially capture the championship for the first time in several years.

#1. Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns - WWE Survivor Series

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins faced off against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. He successfully won the bout via disqualification but failed in his mission of dethroning Reigns. The Visionary was eventually derailed from his quest for a rematch by the returning Cody Rhodes.

After retaining his title through controversial means, The Tribal Chief still needs to prove himself against Seth Rollins. A significant fair and square victory is essential if he wants to force the fans to "acknowledge" him. Meanwhile, The Visionary could eventually focus on winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after his feuds with other babyfaces are over.

The two former Shield brothers can settle the bad blood between them once and for all at WWE Survivor Series. The event in Boston will mark the 10th anniversary of The Shield, rubbing salt into the wounds of the feuding Reigns and Rollins.

