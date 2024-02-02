Seth Rollins to face WWE debutant in an impromptu title match at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing why the dream clash makes sense

Seth Rollins is without a challenger after his likely WrestleMania opponent, CM Punk, suffered an injury during the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend. Punk has already announced that he will not be a part of WrestleMania 40 after tearing his right triceps.

Since it’s WrestleMania, the World Heavyweight Championship needs to be defended. Since Punk is out of the picture, The Visionary needs an opponent with similar firepower if he intends to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All. In such a situation, WWE can elevate Kazuchika Okada to the main event scene. There’s a huge hype around Okada, as he is a free agent currently.

If the Stamford-based promotion manages to ink a deal with Kazuchika, then WrestleMania 40 is an excellent platform to introduce him to the WWE Universe. While he doesn't necessarily need to win the title in his debut match, a strong display would help him establish his credentials in front of the whole world.

Furthermore, launching Okada against Seth Rollins can play well with the fact that Shinsuke Nakamura was one of the recent rivals of The Visionary. WWE can use Seth Rollins’ reign to push Japanese pro wrestlers and bring more global eyes to the product.

Former WWE head writer takes issue with Seth Rollins’ emotional segment

The Visionary’s last title match was against Jinder Mahal. While he managed to retain his belt, it came at a cost. During the encounter, Rollins suffered a Grade-2 MCL tear along with a partially torn meniscus. He arrived on RAW to address the WWE Universe and revealed that even though doctors advised him to stay away for three to four months, he would be back in time for WrestleMania. The World Heavyweight Champion was visibly emotional during the segment.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo ridiculed Rollins for becoming emotional and tearing up. He said:

"We got Rollins crying. He's got tears in his eyes. Bro, I don't know. He's crying because, 'I might not be able to perform at WrestleMania,' like, bro, this is a freaking business. You got hurt bro. If the doctor says you're gonna be out for 3-4 months, and you're not gonna be able to perform at WrestleMania. I don't know if you realize this, when I was writing, WrestleMania was just another show. We got WrestleMania. We got RAW tomorrow night. It was just another show. This guy is standing here crying because the doctor says he may not be able to be at Wrestlemania."

Recently, Seth Rollins urged Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. It would be interesting to see if The American Nightmare accepted The Visionary's challenge for the marquee event.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will accept Seth Rollins' proposal? Share your views in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.