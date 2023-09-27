Seth Rollins to lose his championship (not to Shinsuke Nakamura) at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing major diversion

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura are booked for a rematch at Fastlane 2023 in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match. However, it may not be The King of Strong Style that The Visionary needs to worry about.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor’s pick for The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh, felt Damian Priest’s rage after a mishap. McDonagh arrived on the red show to help the faction against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens with a steel chair.

Unfortunately, it was Damian Priest who was bashed by all four superstars even when The Archer of Infamy tried to stop Finn Balor from using the chair.

Priest came down on JD McDonagh about trying to help The Judgment Day, which ultimately backfired. While The Archer of Infamy was yelling, Finn Balor was absolutely shocked. Nevertheless, this brief fallout can lead to Damian Priest cashing in the Money in the Bank contract without paying any heed to The Prince.

Up until now, The Archer of Infamy hadn’t cashed in the MITB contract, considering Finn Balor had his eyes on it too. Since Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The World Heavyweight Championship was pursued by both members of The Judgment Day, which started to cause problems for the faction.

Nevertheless, over the last few weeks, the two stars seem to be on the same page as they stopped chasing the World Heightweight Championship and became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

However, Priest can snap and cash in the contract at Fastlane 2023 against Seth Rollins and not worry about anything else. It’ll be easier for him, given Rollins will battle Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match. One can expect Nakamura to target The Visionary’s bad back to weaken the champion.

Seth Rollins revealed his opinion about working with Becky Lynch again

Back in 2019, the real-life couple worked against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, winning the feud. However, they’ve not been seen together in a rivalry since then.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Seth Rollins opened up about working with his wife in the future:

"We're both just very strong individual characters and can carry stories individually on our own which is lovely. So if we go there again, I'd love to give it a second shot. I think there's a lot to it, but if we don't, we tried it, it didn't work, and we're still very happily married."

Currently, both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are WWE champions, where The Visionary is the World Heavyweight Champion and The Man is the NXT Women’s Champion.

