Seth Rollins needs to pay for decade-old incident at WrestleMania 40 for impactful WWE future 

Seth Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in a massive tag team on WrestleMania 40 Night One. The Visionary will also defend his World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2 against Drew McIntyre.

Nine years ago, Rollins pulled off the ''heist of the century' when he cashed in his briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31. He subsequently pinned Roman Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight title. This bold move garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world. Nine years on, The Visionary might find himself on the other end of the spectrum this weekend.

The Rock is not leaving any stone unturned in his rivalry with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. If The Final Boss proceeds to make Seth's title ''disappear' at The Show of Shows, the apt way would be helping Damian Priest cash in on a vulnerable champion during or after the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Additionally, the story would come full circle with Roman Reigns given his involvement in the match years ago. Also, it seems Seth Rollins is losing his charm as his character seems to have gone stale. Losing his title to the Senor Money in the Bank on The Grandest Stage of Them All could bring out a darker side of Rollins post-'Mania.

Seth Rollins has been the good guy long enough

Seth Rollins dubbed himself the workhorse champion and stayed true to his words during his reign. Seth Rollins competed on every Premium Live Event and defended his title at every given opportunity, in addition to showing up on every edition of RAW. He also did not stop himself from calling out his former Shield brother Roman Reigns for the comparison of their title defenses.

Rollins underwent a gimmick change a couple of years ago when he started wearing colorful fluffy outfits with mismatched boots and abstract sunglasses. The Visionary later cited it was inspired by The Joker's quirky persona. While it eventually grew on everyone, it is safe to say Seth Rollins must consider giving it up.

If he loses the championship at WrestleMania 40, the RAW star could take some time away from the ring to deal with the defeat and then make a solemn comeback as a heel, reverting to his classic black jacket and dark-haired look.

A break from WWE television would also be well-deserved for his dedication to being a workhorse champion the past year.

Seth Rollins would not be the only one to benefit from the title loss at WrestleMania 40

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase last year after a vicious battle. The 41-year-old was seen as a top star backstage despite being a heel.

The Judgment Day has been having a lot of issues lately, with Dominik Mysterio going his route and feuding again with Rey Mysterio. Additionally, Rhea Ripley is not satisfied with the faction's performance. The delay in Priest's cash-in has made fans restless, and he is also losing his stance in the eyes of the WWE Universe with each passing day.

If The Archer of Infamy is successful in cashing in on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, he will gain his spot back among the top few WWE stars. He could even part ways with The Judgment Day and eventually return to singles competition.

Drew McIntyre would get an opportunity to make his home country proud post-WrestleMania 40

The Scottish Warrior is determined to win the World Heavyweight Title in front of the WWE Universe in all of its glory. However, if he is unable to succeed at WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre could get the honor of winning the title in his home country at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow.

The Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will take place in Scotland on June 15, 2024. Winning the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home fans would certainly be a memorable moment for The Scottish Psychopath. However, for that to happen, he would have to sacrifice his WrestleMania moment this weekend.

