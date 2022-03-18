Seth Rollins News Roundup: WWE hints at Cody Rhodes return, possible back-up plan for WrestleMania

Our WWE Superstar News Roundup focuses on Seth Rollins this week. The Visionary is yet to receive a spot at WrestleMania 38, but not for a lack of trying. Rollins lost to Kevin Owens this week on RAW, failing to replace his best friend in his segment opposite Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Show of Shows.

WWE has severely teased the return of Cody Rhodes over the last few weeks, with rumblings that he will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. We also have a potential idea of where he fits on the card if the ex-AEW star does not show up.

Elsewhere, the four-time world champion went mainstream this week as he appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show. So, without further ado, let's take a look at a few news stories regarding Seth Rollins from the past week.

#4 Chad Gable takes a shot at Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

This triple threat was WrestleMania-worthy.

One of the ways Seth Rollins tried to get to WrestleMania was through the tag team title scene, as he and Kevin Owens interjected themselves into the rivalry between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro. The three duos competed in a triple threat for the RAW Tag Titles, with Riddle and Randy Orton winning.

Appearing on The Bump, Chad Gable took a few shots at Rollins and Owens. The former Olympian claimed they were the reason why he and Otis lost their titles. He spoke about how they complained and whined their way towards a title match.

KO appeared on the same episode and made peace with Gable and Otis by claiming Alpha Academy would be better champions than RK-Bro.

#3 WWE drops several hints towards Cody Rhodes' return on RAW

After WWE's many hints on RAW, Cody Rhodes' return seems like a formality now. The company seemed to subtly tell us The American Nightmare is on his way, with references on commentary and social media.

The commentators used words like "nightmare" and "dashed" to describe Seth Rollins' WrestleMania dreams, both of which are linked to Rhodes. They have fueled speculation, as has WWE's use of "adrenaline" on social media. It may have been a nod to Cody's popular theme song.

It remains to be seen if he will return, although evidence suggests he and Rollins will face off at The Show of Shows.

#2 The Architect stomps a leprechaun on The Tonight Show

While his WrestleMania plans are not yet fixed, Seth Rollins has gotten some mainstream publicity this week. The Visionary appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a brief spot, where he delivered his signature stomp to a leprechaun.

Rollins comically executed the move after hitting the leprechaun with a pot of gold, before amping up his jovial mannerisms. This segment from Fallon's show made quite the impact, coming ahead of St. Paddy's Day on March 17.

#1 Seth Rollins' possible back-up WrestleMania match if Cody doesn't return

Will Rollins be added to the mix?

Cody Rhodes' WWE return seems likely right now, but the company should prepare for the worst-case scenario. What happens with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania if The American Nightmare does not show up?

We may have gotten that answer last weekend. The Architect challenged Finn Balor for the United States Championship at a live event in Georgia, with Damian Priest also in the match.

Priest and Balor are headed towards a US Title match at The Show of Shows, but a last-minute emergency might force WWE to add Rollins into the mix.

