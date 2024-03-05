Seth Rollins to pull major swerve to prove his real allegiance at WrestleMania XL? Exploring potential betrayal 

Seth Rollins is not medically cleared to compete yet, but the World Heavyweight Champion has convinced fans that he will defend the belt against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

It is possible The Visionary and the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner Cody Rhodes will respond to The Rock's challenge for The Show of Shows tonight on RAW. If Rollins and Rhodes accept the challenge, then they, alongside Roman Reigns, will be pulling double duty.

A sentiment fans and his contemporaries echoed, including Seth's challenger Drew McIntyre, was that Rollins is playing second fiddle to The American Nightmare's story of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Visionary has been vocal about the issues fellow WWE Superstars, including himself, have faced. They are still enduring it owing to the lengthy title reign of The Tribal Chief. The problem is that the latter rarely defends the belt.

If Seth Rollins wants to end the tyranny of The Tribal Chief in WWE, it makes sense that he checks his ego and assists Cody Rhodes in taking down the Goliath. However, are we looking at the right angle here?

Rollins told Rhodes that dark times are ahead if the latter does not dethrone the Head of the Table at The Showcase of The Immortals in April. Be that as it may, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Reigns walks out of WrestleMania XL still the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. What if Seth Rollins wants to be the one to end Roman's title reign himself?

If the World Heavyweight Champion drops the belt to Drew McIntyre on The Grandest Stage of Them All, would that drive him over the edge? After all, Seth Rollins is yet to get his rematch from Royal Rumble 2022. He has a rich history with Roman Reigns. It was Rollins who swung the steel chair onto his brother's back and destroyed The Shield in 2014. However, the Head of the Table eventually managed to get ahead of the race.

Despite an eventful title reign since May 2023 on the rival brand, The Visionary has always been second to The Tribal Chief. He tried to persuade The American Nightmare to face him at The Show of Shows, but the latter opted to go after Roman Reigns. Perhaps the only way Seth Rollins can prove to the world that he is the top guy is by taking the belt off of the leader of The Bloodline himself.

Roman Reigns made derogatory remarks about World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

On the February 2 episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns dropped bombshells about Seth Rollins on television. While everything he said was on point, many felt it hurt the World Heavyweight Champion.

Reigns called Rollins the number-two champion and brought up the fact that every superstar who has contended for the latter's gold had already fallen to The Tribal Chief. Regarding the promo, Bully Ray commented on the Busted Open Podcast:

"Dangerous territory, dangerous territory," said Ray on Reigns stating that Rollins got no reaction from the crowd. "He's not [lying]. He beat everybody. It was created for certain reasons." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Many feel Drew McIntyre is ready to carry the belt forward on Monday Night RAW. If The Scottish Warrior dethrones the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL, where does The Visionary go from there? Only time will tell.

Is Seth Rollins the right guy over Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns?

