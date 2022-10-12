Which unique record did WWE Superstar Seth Rollins achieve recently?

On the season premiere of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship. This begins his second US title reign after his victory at SummerSlam 2015. Not only did it end his drought of gold of over two years; it also made him a double Grand Slam Champion.

The Grand Slam is an accomplishment that WWE uses to honor its top superstars. It's a distinction given to a professional wrestler who has won four specific championships throughout the course of their career. These four titles usually include three singles championships and a tag team championship: the WWE World/Universal, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships.

Rollins is the second wrestler to become a Grand Slam Champion twice in his career. The Miz was the first to accomplish the feat when he won his second WWE Championship in February 2021. Both superstars are currently top heels in the industry.

Rollins has a total of 14 titles in his kitty. These include four world titles, two Intercontinental Championships as well as United States Championships and six Tag Team Championships. He is also a Money in the Bank winner, the first male superstar to cash in successfully at WrestleMania and the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

On this week's RAW, Rollins called out Lashley on RAW and demanded a rematch for the US Championship as Riddle had interfered in their previous match. The All Mighty accepted even though he was badly hurt due to an ambush by the returning Brock Lesnar. The Visionary eventually made quick work of his opponent with a couple of Curb Stomps.

Seth Rollins had some memorable WWE matches even without holding a championship

The Visionary's last title win was back in January 2020. It was the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside Buddy Murphy, but they soon dropped them to The Street Profits in March.

The 'conductor of his own symphony,' Seth Rollins has been in multiple high-profile matches despite being not winning a championship.

The character of the Visionary was introduced at the beginning of 2021. He had a brief rivalry with Cesaro, but his most famous program was with Edge. Seth cost The Rated-R Superstar his championship match against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2021. Eventually, Edge defeated Rollins at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell, and put his antics to rest.

Fans were backing Rollins to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2022. However, he was unsuccessful as Reigns retained the gold due to a deliberate DQ. The Visionary was bent on facing him at WrestleMania, but got derailed by the returning Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare and Seth had a memorable rivalry which lasted until Hell in a Cell.

Now that he is back to winning ways, fans can expect to see Rollins in numerous high-profile thriller matches. WWE has already declared its intentions to use the U.S. Title as a staple for its RAW brand.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes