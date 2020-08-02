Seth Rollins says WWE's women Superstars "have been lagging behind Becky and Charlotte for some time"

Seth Rollins has shared his thoughts on the recent success of Sasha Banks and Bayley on WWE television. Rollins has suggested that the Superstars in WWE's women division have been "lagging behind" Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for some time.

Speaking to TalkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, Seth Rollins gave his opinion on the recent rise of 'Sasha 3 brands' and 'Bayley dos straps' on RAW and SmackDown:

"I think it’s no secret that Bayley and Sasha [Banks] have done their god damndest to fill in with Becky being out and the women’s division just being wide open. Charlotte Flair being out now too. The women have been lagging behind Becky and Charlotte for some time and now it’s time for them to step up and do their thing. Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great. They’ve filled that void as best as they possibly can and have been working like crazy as Tag Team champs and now RAW and SmackDown champs."

The duo known as the Golden Role Models currently hold all the gold available in the Women's divisions on RAW and SmackDown. Bayley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks is the current RAW Women's Champion, while both Superstars also hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships too. Seth Rollins' comments come during the rise of both female Superstars in the wake of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's absence from WWE. Lynch, who is engaged to Seth Rollins, announced that the couple were expecting a child together and she has been on maternity leave from WWE.

Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE since being written off of television on the June 22, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW. During that episode, Charlotte Flair would be viciously attacked backstage by Nia Jax, forcing The Queen to be sidelined with injury indefinitely.

However, it has been since been reported that Charlotte Flair successfully underwent surgery on July 25, 2020 to fix a lingering issue. It is uncertain as to when The Queen will return to a WWE ring, but reports are suggesting there could also be a future for Charlotte Flair outside of the ring as she is currently considering "a few TV roles she has been offered'.

Bayley Dos Straps and 2 Belts Banks

Seth Rollins' positive compliments about Sasha Banks and Bayley have been echoed by many members of the WWE Universe. Since becoming WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in May, Bayley and Sasha Banks have regularly appeared on all three WWE brands - RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks defeated Asuka, with assistance from Bayley, to become the WWE RAW Women's Champion for the 5th time in her career. Now that Bayley and Sasha Banks hold all of the gold available in the Women's division, they have dubbed themselves as "Bayley Dos Straps" and "2 Belts in Banks".

Sasha Banks also competed in the main event of NXT's The Great American Bash Night on the USA Network, against Io Shirai. The match up was critically acclaimed and assisted NXT in defeating AEW Fyter Fest in total viewership during the same time slot.

In addition to The Boss' success on Monday Night RAW, Bayley successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship on SmackDown this week. Bayley defeated rival Nikki Cross in an Extreme Rules rematch, pinning the Scottish Superstar clean in the middle of the ring.

Seth Rollins on WWE building new stars and Paul Heyman's departure

In addition to commenting on Sasha Banks and Bayley, Seth Rollins was also asked about the departure of Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Monday Night RAW and if WWE was still focusing on building stars for the future on Monday Nights. Heyman the Executive Director of RAW that oversaw Rollins' transformation into the Monday Night Messiah. However, Rollins was quick to point out that the promotion was indeed committed to building new stars:

"Well, first of all, I think the emphasis is still on building stars for the future. Particularly during this time when there’s a lot of performers who are either opting out for their own safety or they are people that are getting sick here and there, so we’re missing a lot of our top-tier talent due to various circumstances. But the emphasis is still certainly on building future stars and I don’t want Paul Heyman’s departure to be a reason why anybody thinks that that’s not the case, because it definitely is the case."

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

WWE announced on July 11, 2020 that Paul Heyman had been removed as Executive Director of Monday Night RAW and replaced by SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard. WWE stated this was "an effort to streamline our creative writing process".

