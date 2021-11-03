6 Best Halloween Looks from Shotzi Blackheart 

,

Happy Halloween, Sportskeeda readers.

Shotzi Blackheart is the Scream Queen of WWE and a lady who embraces all that is horror and alternative. So let's delve into her best Halloween looks and rank them from 9 to that coveted number 1 spot.

These looks have all been shared by Shotzi Blackheart on her Instagram in the last year. The ranking period is from November 2020 to October 2021.

#6 Shotzi Blackheart celebrates ELVIS's birthday in style

Shotzi Blackheart is a huge fan of rock and roll so it makes sense that she would want to celebrate The King, Elvis Presley’s birthday. The images were posted on 9th January 2021. Donned in a sleek black leather jacket and trousers, she emulates one of the most well-known looks ELVIS has sported.

The jacket has that denim vibe with the details all in white. She complemented the look with his trademark gold sunglasses from the Vegas and Hawaii eras of his career along with a vintage electric guitar. But Shotzi does it her way as always, with her iconic tattoos, black choker and matching nails all on display.

#5 Frankenhooker and the B-Movie

As such an avid fan of horror movies it isn’t that surprising that she would delve into the weird and wonderful world of B-Movies. Last year she rocked an Elvira, Mistress of Darkness inspired look at Halloween Havoc and this year she looked to the 1990 American horror black comedy Frankenhooker.

Frankenhooker is very loosely based on the 1818 novel Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley. For Halloween this year she embodies the main character, the Frankenhooker, Elizabeth.

Wearing a skin-tight purple dress paired with purple hair, a real first for Shotzi, and matching eyeshadow and lipstick.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman