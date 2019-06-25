SmackDown Preview: Big return after 2 years, Unexpected plans for The Undertaker? (June 25th, 2019)

Kofi Kingston has to respond to Samoa Joe

So it's the first SmackDown Live after WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 and we're quite excited! Due to the fact that the brand split is basically dead at this point, we didn't really have to wait till Tuesay to see the fallout on SmackDown.

We saw quite a bit of the fallout on RAW and we must admit, things are a bit interesting, even if we're not a fan of the brand split being killed off. Samoa Joe attacked WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on RAW, while The New Day were a part of an elimination match. The night prior to that, The New Day were handily defeated by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

However, Kofi Kingston beat both KO and Zayn on RAW, back-to-back. Last week, we saw the build to WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 complete, topped off with a main event that saw Seth Rollins & Kofi Kingston defeat Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. With Stomping Grounds behind us, we look at what's next an what to look forward to on SmackDown Live!

#5. What's stewing with Bray Wyatt?

We see you Abigail!

The latest episode of RAW had a notable absence of the weekly Firefly Fun House. While fans obviously missed one of the best parts of RAW, what they witnessed was even creepier. We saw Abigail and Mercy the buzzard appear.

You can see Abigail in the photo above in the background. Mercy the buzzard went unnoticed but when Kofi Kingston was getting prepared backstage, he made a tiny cameo. It's clear that Bray Wyatt is returning sooner than later, but we believe that his return to SmackDown could be as soon as tonight. That would mark over two years since his last SmackDown Live appearance.

