4 WWE Superstars who are due for a name change 

Professional wrestling is a sport of change. Some of the changes can be drastic, while others tend to be as subtle as changing some sort of a person's look.

Some need something more, something involving their entire persona, such as a name change.

Throughout history, there have been many pro wrestlers who have undergone name changes to help change the trajectory of their careers. Some of the wrestlers who have changed their names have had less than stellar careers, while others have gone on to become legends of the squared circle.

Today, we take a look at some of WWE's current superstars who could benefit from changing their in-ring names.

#4 T-Bar

T-Bar is not a fitting name for this WWE Superstar.

Growing up in northern Massachusetts, T-Bar was a natural athlete, excelling in 3 sports and eventually earning a football scholarship to play at the University of Massachusetts.

At 6'7" and over 270 pounds, T-Bar had an impressive stature to go along with his natural athleticism. This would benefit him greatly when he decided to take a shot at being a professional wrestler in 2013.

T-Bar got his start with Ring of Honor in 2014 when he was more commonly known as Dominik Dijakovic. In 2015 Dominik won the ROH Top Prospect Tournament. ROH is also where he got himself on the map, so to speak.

People within the pro wrestling industry have started to take notice of this 6'7" monster who seemingly came out of nowhere.

WWE signed Dijakovic in late 2017 and assigned him to the NXT roster. During the early stages of his NXT run. Following a knee injury, Dominik was eventually aligned with a new faction known as Retribution.

This would be where his name was changed to T-Bar and he was elevated to the main roster.

T-BAR @TBARRetribution I just need an opportunity… I just need an opportunity…

Since arriving on the main roster, things have slowed down for T-Bar. He has been making sporadic TV appearances but has not been involved in anything of significance.

It's a shame, considering what type of potential this big guy brings to the table. It's time to remove the mask and drop the comic book-style villainous moniker. I believe it would make things a lot better for Dijakovic if he were allowed to revert to the name that made him known to the wrestling world - Dominik Dijakovic.

#3 Nikki A.S.H.

Even a superhero needs a change from time to time.

Before signing with WWE in 2016, Nikki A.S.H. was better known as Nikki Storm on the British wrestling scene. Nikki thrived with ICW, Pro-Wrestling EVE, and several others.

When Nikki crossed the pond and signed with the Stamford-based company, she was eventually aligned with former WWE Superstar Eric Young and his faction known as SAnitY, alongside her husband Killian Dain and Sawyer Fulton.

It was a very good stable of misfits who had a great look and appeared to be doing well until the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up. Nikki remained on the NXT roster while her stable mates moved on to the main roster.

Nikki eventually found her way onto the SmackDown roster and she even had quite a bit of success both as a singles performer as well as a tag team competitor. The company rebranded Nikki and started using her new name Nikki A.S.H., which stands for "Almost a Super Hero."

Nikki A.S.H. has had her moments of greatness, but this wrestler deserves to be taken more seriously. Nikki is someone who should be considered a top contender for the WWE Women’s Championship and one way to start looking at her as a main event star is by changing her name back to Nikki Cross and tossing the cape out.

#2 Butch

"Butch" is just not a flattering name for this WWE Superstar.

When Butch first arrived in WWE, he was already a well-established professional wrestler infamously known for his hard-hitting, no-nonsense persona.

Fans got their first look at the English superstar when he competed in the 2016 WWE UK Championship Tournament, where he made it to the finals before losing to the inaugural UK Champ, Tyler Bate.

During his rise to WWE superstardom, Butch was first known as Pete Dunne. Dubbed the "Bruiserweight," Dunne was the top star in NXT for some time. Dunne enjoyed a near 700-day reign as the WWE UK Champion after defeating Tyler Bate in 2017.

Earlier this year, Dunne made his main roster debut as the unofficial muscle for Sheamus and Ridge Holland in their newly formed stable known as The Brawling Brutes.

During this time it was when Pete Dunne's in-ring name was changed to Butch and while it's still the name he uses to this day, it is considered by many to be a less than flattering name for the WWE Superstar.

Going back to his original name, Pete Dunne, it would likely be more appealing and give him the championship look he once had.

#1 Happy Corbin

Things don't seem to be too happy with Happy Corbin these days.

Like many current and former WWE Superstars, Baron "Happy" Corbin came to the company with a football background. In fact, during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, Corbin was roommates with another current WWE Superstar and commentator, Pat McAfee.

After being released by the Arizona Cardinals in 2011, Corbin eventually signed with WWE in late 2012. He would spend the first couple of years training and honing his skills in NXT.

At the 2014 NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way event, Corbin defeated CJ Parker in under 30 seconds after landing the End of Days finisher on Parker. This would be the beginning of a significant run for Baron Corbin.

Corbin made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Things appear to be promising for Corbin as a main roster superstar. However, once he was renamed, things began to flatten out.

Corbin has had an up-and-down run as Happy Corbin. But it has been obvious that something is missing. Corbin can still do great things if given the right opportunity.

However, it's hard to take him seriously with this current gimmick. I believe that the company, as well as Corbin himself, would be better off if he ditched the Happy gimmick and went back to his destructive ways, dominating opponents with the End of Days as Lonewolf Baron Corbin.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be the first to get a name change? Butch Happy Corbin 3 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi