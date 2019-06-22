Stomping Grounds: Predicting the quality of every match

Stomping Grounds is indeed a pay per view that feels like it just exists, as Dave Meltzer noted recently. Filled with rematches galore, it doesn't scream "must see" by any means, and even by WWE's post-WrestleMania slump standards, seems pure filler.

There are nine matches on this card, thankfully, instead of the usual 11 or 12. In the understandable event that you don't want to watch this show live, which ones would you probably want to go back and see later on? Which ones would you choose to miss entirely? Let's take a look and rank each match according to how good they'll likely be.

#9 Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

You almost have to feel bad for Becky Lynch. At this time last year, she was seeing the beginnings of a meteoric rise. Yet, she's been badly mishandled following the Royal Rumble and has been riding on the inertia of that rise ever since. She had the chance to catch a different wave after her WrestleMania victory, but she's been stuck with Lacey Evans since then.

Despite her tapping out cleanly a month ago, Lacey Evans is still in the title picture for some reason. The match at Money in the Bank was fine for someone of Evans' experience level, but that was the point - she isn't ready for a spot like this yet, and it's been showing. No one is particularly keen on seeing a rematch between these two, but we're getting it anyway.

For the sake of Becky Lynch and the Raw Women's Championship, let's hope that this is the last title shot for Evans for now. She's not ready to be champion yet and would only hamstring the title as SummerSlam gets closer.

