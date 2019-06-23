Stomping Grounds Preview: Unexpected special guest referee, 4 superstars to interfere in top match? (June 23rd, 2019)

Roman Reigns is the poster boy for Stomping Grounds

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 is less than half a day away and fans aren't particularly thrilled about it. We understand why. The card isn't particularly great and we've not had the greatest build to the PPV either.

Fans aren't thrilled about Stomping Grounds for good reason, but that's ok. Despite the rather lackluster card, one should remember that it's these underwhelming cards on paper that end up delivering in surprising fashion. History has proven this and one can only hope that it's repeated again.

So in the PPV, we have 3 matches from RAW, 2 matches from SmackDown, one Cruiserweight bout and 3 interbrand matches (one of which is for a SmackDown title).

The Cruiserweight match will feature Tony Nese defend the title against Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. While that isn't on the kickoff show as of this moment, don't sleep on that one. All three of them are fantastic performers and if they are on the main card, then it was likely done knowing that they could steal the show.

Either way, let's look at the rest of the card and what to look forward to for WWE Stomping Grounds 2019.

#8. Samoa Joe vs Ricochet - WWE United States Championship

Will Samoa Joe put away the up-and-comer?

Samoa Joe became a 2-time United States Champion after Rey Mysterio (who controversially beat him for the title) was forced to vacate the belt. The WWE legend handed the title back to Joe despite having been injured and beaten down by him.

In the meantime, Joe was naturally bound to face a new set of contenders. Ricochet earned that right when he defeated The Miz, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro. The United States title seems to be one that changes hands a lot, so don't be surprised if The One and Only superstar picks up his first main roster title.

