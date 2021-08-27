The 5 greatest pro wrestling returns of all time

Pro wrestling returns are one of the easiest guarantees of a huge reaction from the audience. One of the key sayings that is never more true than in these businesses is that "absence makes the heart grow fonder."

Whether from injury or a hiatus from a particular promotion, seeing your favorite wrestler make a comeback will always generate a massive pop from the fans.

Several key factors make for a truly memorable return in wrestling. The timing helps a lot with these returns. The longer a particular superstar is out of action or away from the business, it helps for a bigger euphoria when they come back. The location does everything at the moment as well. The wrestler's connection with the fans allows for greater meaning for these returns.

There are surprise returns that shock the crowd and create iconic scenes. Some build anticipation beforehand and still produce surreal moments that are remembered forever. In this article, let's look at the five greatest pro wrestling returns of all time.

#5 Ric Flair returns to WCW (WCW Nitro 9/14/1998)

Another key factor for incredible pro wrestling returns is the circumstances for why the person was taken away. Even during their best years, WCW had a lot of issues going on behind the scenes. Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff had several differences backstage, but it all came to a head between 1997-1998.

At the start of the year, Ric Flair's contract expired and he signed a letter of intent to sign a new deal during negotiations. However, he refused to participate in a throwaway segment on the April 9th Thunder taping and decided to attend his son Reid's amateur wrestling meet. Flair was suspended and sued for breach of contract.

Although many stars had made the jump back and forth between WCW and WWF during this time, Ric Flair could not get an offer due to the ongoing suit, which forced his return to WCW. Before this, the Nature Boy had dissolved the Four Horsemen after Arn Anderson retired due to a neck injury.

After months of begging from Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko and J.J. Dillion, Arn Anderson finally decided to reform the Four Horsemen in Greensville, South Carolina. Arn introduced Steve McMichael, Benoit, and the newest member Malenko to the Horsemen, all with tuxedos on. Anderson then uttered the famous line, "My God! I forgot the fourth Horseman! RIC FLAIR! GET ON DOWN HERE!"

Ric Flair returned to WCW with tears in his eyes to an enormous reaction from the Greensville crowd in the iconic Nitro moment. Flair thanked the fans and then cut a scathing promo, ripping apart Eric Bischoff for how he treated him. It was a masterful return with a loud crowd, a terrific set-up and an all-time great promo.

