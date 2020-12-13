The 5 greatest rivalries in WWE history

There are various reasons why WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. One primary reason for their massive success is the number of memorable rivalries they have featured over the years. Various global Superstars like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan have been a part of some of the most fascinating feuds in the history of WWE.

A rivalry can considered "great" if it has three main components: an intriguing storyline, excellent in-ring competition and lastly, a notable impact on WWE history.

Incredible rivalries between different Superstars are one of the reasons why fans keep coming back, and with every generation of wrestlers, new stories are born.

By examining the Attitude Era, the Golden Age, or the New Era, we can see that WWE managed to create several feuds in each era that stood out and got the fans invested in the product.

Over the years, WWE has created several types of rivalries. While a good number of them were quite ordinary, others were so iconic that they impacted the entire industry. Let's take a look at the five greatest rivalries in WWE history.

#5 The rivalry between The Undertaker and Kane was one of the most enduring rivalries in WWE history

Before they became the Brothers Of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane had one of the most fascinating rivalries in WWE history.

This rivalry between the two legends started when Kane made his debut in 1997. Kane made an immediate impact, literally, by ripping the door of the Hell In A Cell of its hinges and attacking his on-screen brother, The Undertaker.

Brothers of Destruction is available now on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/SDOXzqtOjd — Kane (@KaneWWE) November 15, 2020

Advertisement

The rivals clashed at WrestleMania XIV in 1998, where Undertaker picked up the victory over Kane by delivering three Tombstone Piledrivers.

This feud went on for more than a decade, during which time the brothers went from bitter enemies to partners and back again. They competed in almost every kind of match WWE has ever produced. They even completed in two inferno matches.

The @undertaker and @KaneWWE turned up the 🔥 in their Inferno Match at WWE Unforgiven: In Your House.



Who stepped out unscathed?



⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/edh55CPxso pic.twitter.com/AQSDiL2Avd — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2020

Without a doubt, this rivalry had a major impact on WWE and increased the popularity of both the Superstars. It also remains remarkable due to its complexity and its duration.