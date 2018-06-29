The 50 most liked WWE Instagram photos of all-time

Some recent Instagram photos from AJ Styles, and Alexa Bliss...

The original intention of Instagram was to add unique filters to your personal pictures, but over time, it became a simple photo sharing app to document day-to-day life. It became a great way for people to see "normal" or "regular" photos of celebrities as well.In the social media age, Instagram is one of the giants when it comes to users and popularity. The app was founded in 2010 and only available for the iPhone until it reached Android users a year and a half later.

In April of 2012, Facebook acquired the company for an impressive amount of $1 million in cash and stock. Considering the company started out with an equity stake of $500k, that is quite the profit that the founders made.

As of September of 2017, an estimated 800 million people use the app worldwide. A majority of WWE Superstars use it as well as the WWE itself as a promotional tool.

This article will take a look at the 50 most liked Instagram photos of all-time that have come from the WWE official account. These are numbers that were taken as of May of 2018.

Without further ado, let's kick off the top 50 most-liked Instagram photos with one of the greatest factions of this generation...

#50 The Shield Reunites

The trio kept aside their differences to reunite

Three years after Seth Rollins turned on The Shield, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns set aside their differences and reformed the popular stable in July of 2017. Unfortunately, due to a triceps tear for Ambrose, the reunion was cut short but has the potential to reform this fall.

#49 Survivor Series 2017

The match was highlighted by the fact that each show's authority figures were in the match

Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live collided at the Survivor Series in November of 2017 in a traditional 5-on-5 elimination match. The match was highlighted by the fact that each show's authority figures were in the match. General Manager for Raw, Kurt Angle and Commissioner for SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon.