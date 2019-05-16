The 7 Sins of Brock Lesnar

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 997 // 16 May 2019, 17:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar's career has been dominating, but sinful

The Beast Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history. Lesnar is the most decorated man in combat sports history and has held major championships from different promotions, mainly WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling and the UFC. Lesnar is big, strong and intimidating, to say the least.

Living in his moniker Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat, The Beast Incarnate has conquered many superstars in WWE who were perceived to be the greatest of all time. He has dominated everyone who stepped in his path and won World Titles along the way, and one deadly F5 is all it takes to get the victory.

Here are the seven sins of Brock Lesnar...

#7 Lust: Going after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The Beast as WWE WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Lesnar was hot since he returned to WWE in 2012, the night after WrestleMania XXVIII. He went on to face John Cena at the Extreme Rules PPV in an Extreme Rules match where he unfortunately lost. The Beast received another match with Cena after the latter won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. This was after Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX to end his 21-0 undefeated streak.

Lust does indeed work in various ways, and in this case, Brock Lesnar is lustful for the top prize and all the money that comes with it. Lesnar defeated the 16-time World Champion at SummerSlam in 2014 to win the title after 16 suplexes and one final F5. What happened next? Well, Lesnar gave Cena a rematch for the title the very next month and after that, he disappeared with the title and only defended it again the following year.

He eventually lost it at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title. That wasn't Lesnar's last World Title run though, as The Beast had another underwhelming run as World Champion when he won the Universal Championship, which you will read about later.

1 / 7 NEXT