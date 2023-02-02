The Enforcer of The Bloodline, a Royal Rumble reunion - 5 Opponents for Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE in an epic way this past Saturday night at the Royal Rumble. He entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at #30 and went on to win it by eliminating Gunther.

The American Nightmare earned a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, the Elimination Chamber premium live event is coming up on February 18th in Montreal, Canada.

Cody is not a part of the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match but will likely get booked for a match on the show as he is one of the most popular superstars in the company.

Listed below are five potential opponents for Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. Cody Rhodes could battle Gunther at WWE Elimination Chamber

Gunther and Cody Rhodes gave wrestling fans a preview of what a matchup between them would look like and left everyone wanting more. Since arriving on the main roster, Gunther has been completely dominant and is seemingly set for a legendary run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Cody Rhodes praised Gunther today on WWE's The Bump and said he'd like to face The Ring General anywhere in the world. A match between the two stars at Elimination Chamber would certainly increase the buzz surrounding the premium live event.

#4. Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will simply do everything his Tribal Chief asks. Roman Reigns has enlisted Sikoa as The Enforcer of the group, and the 29-year-old is remarkably good at his job. He brutalized Matt Riddle on a December edition of WWE RAW and The Original Bro hasn't been seen since.

The Honorary Uce wouldn't have made it to the Royal Rumble if it weren't for Jey Uso stopping Solo Sikoa's attack during The Trial of Sami Zayn at WWE RAW XXX. Roman Reigns could instruct Solo Sikoa to challenge The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber to give The Head of the Table a scouting report on his opponent at WrestleMania 39. If Cody Rhodes were to emerge victorious in that match, it would further legitimize him as a real threat to Roman Reigns in April.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is rumored to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, but his storyline could go in any direction at this point. Following the brutal attack on him by The Bloodline at Royal Rumble, Sami could be eager to get into the ring with the Tribal Chief.

Reigns possess all the power in the world in WWE and could simply refuse the match because Zayn hasn't earned it. In response, Sami Zayn may try to claim that he would have won the Men's Royal Rumble match had Roman not demanded that he stay by his side the entire night at the premium live event.

The Great Liberator could challenge Cody Rhodes to put his title match against Roman Reigns on the line at Elimination Chamber in a desperate attempt to get revenge on The Tribal Chief.

#2. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin looked to be in store for a bright future on WWE RAW after he and JBL were traded to the brand in exchange for Rey Mysterio. While things have not worked out so far for the duo on the red brand, a victory against the Men's Royal Rumble winner would be a great sign for the former Money in the Bank winner.

Corbin could interrupt Cody Rhodes next week on RAW and set up a feud leading into Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare would be the heavy favorite in the match, but Baron is a veteran and JBL could get involved ringside to make it difficult for Rhodes.

#1. Dominik Mysterio

FabiShow @fabien_fichaux #RoyalRumble Dominik Mysterio has been eliminated by Cody Rhodes #RoyalRumble Dominik Mysterio has been eliminated by Cody Rhodes https://t.co/EV5PuhKqBA

Cody Rhodes crushed Dominik Mysterio's dreams this past Saturday night by eliminating him during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Dominik is a changed man since his incredibly short stint in prison and felt like he was destined to main event WWE WrestleMania.

The Judgment Day interrupted Cody Rhodes on Monday night and Dominik accused The American Nightmare of stealing his moment. The 25-year-old could challenge Rhodes to a match at Elimination Chamber in an attempt to prove that he belongs at the top of the card and is the future of the company.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes