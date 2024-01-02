The Rock and 4 other WWE stars who could wrestle their final matches in 2024

Newer and younger stars have been introduced in WWE recently, but some of the legends are returning for one last run. While the majority of them have only returned for some segments and a brief face-off, others have had a brief full-time run. Still, it's no secret that some are already preparing to hang up their boots.

The most recent example could be The Rock, who only had brief returns over the years. However, his recent appearance on WWE RAW Day 1 2024 suggests he may finally be en route to face Roman Reigns, which could be Dwayne Johnson's final match. Recent reports even state that The Great One will only have one match this year and be inducted into next year's Hall of Fame.

For this list, we will look at four other WWE legends who could retire this year by wrestling their final match.

#4. Trish Stratus still has unfinished business

One of the Hall of Famers who returned last year for a brief full-time run was Trish Stratus. She helped Becky Lynch and Lita in their feud with Damage CTRL and even landed a WrestleMania 39 six-woman tag team match with them. However, her alliance did not last long.

She betrayed her fellow Hall of Famer and started a feud with Becky. Trish introduced Zoey Stark into the main roster, and the duo feuded with The Man. On Payback, Lynch succeeded in defeating Trish. Zoey then attacked Stratus before the latter vanished.

Zoey wanted to finish her story with Trish, and the Hall of Famer has teased that she might return to WWE again this year. Trish has already accomplished many in wrestling and has nothing else to prove. Retiring in 2024 and even passing the torch to Zoey would be a good way to officially end her run.

#3. John Cena has expressed he is unsure about how much time he has in WWE

John Cena had an unforgettable return to WWE in the latter parts of 2023. After a failed match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, he returned in September for a brief full-time run. During that time, he endorsed LA Knight and even faced Solo Sikoa.

The Cenation Leader has been open in the past year, and he is unsure how long he will keep performing in WWE, much like what he said on the final SmackDown of 2023. He could have one last match this year, which could be against a younger star or maybe even a familiar face, just like Randy Orton.

#2. Brock Lesnar could be nearing the end of his wrestling career

Brock Lesnar has impressed fans and professionals throughout the years with his impressive skills and athleticism despite his size. While he may be The Beast Incarnate in the ring, he is still a human being outside.

The former WWE Champion has noticeably fewer appearances, his latest being on SummerSlam last year against Cody Rhodes. The Beast is already 46 years old, and may already feel the effects of time.

Brock also put over a lot of stars last year, a couple being Omos and Rhodes. Jim Cornette believes that Lesnar hugging and publicly congratulating Cody after their match could also indicate he is about to retire.

#1. Lita could tie loose ends

As mentioned above, Lita returned last year alongside Trish before the latter betrayed her. The former has been written off from television since Stratus attacked her, and she could finish officially closing her chapter this year.

Lita mentioned before that her 2023 WWE run felt like "bonus time," and she wasn't expecting to have another match after her clash against Becky in Saudi Arabia. However, with how things ended in her most recent run, she might want a better ending to her illustrious career.

