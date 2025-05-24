The Rock to get rid of John Cena; Paul Heyman's ultimate betrayal? 6 Last-minute predictions for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The 39th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to premiere on May 24, 2025. It boasts a stacked card, to say the least. We have a grudge contest with a steel cage stipulation between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will battle Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a tag team bout.

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line later tonight when reigning champion Jey Uso locks horns with Logan Paul. Additionally, The Last Real Champion, John Cena, will take on his greatest admirer, R-Truth, in a non-title match. Last night on SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis announced that Zelina Vega would defend the Women's United States Championship against Chelsea Green at SNME XXXIX.

With such compelling storylines and brutal matches in place, possibilities for the night remain limitless. Here are six last-minute predictions for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event:

#6. Paul Heyman’s ultimate betrayal

Paul Heyman has had his eyes on Jey Uso as of late. The primary reason is that Jey is the World Heavyweight Champion, and Seth Rollins is pursuing the gold. In recent weeks, The Wiseman has treated Jey as a confidante of sorts. Paul vented to The YEET Master about why he betrayed Roman Reigns. Last Monday, he mentioned that Bron Breakker was trying to slow Jey’s momentum so that Seth could ultimately become champion.

This passive-aggressive behavior could lead to Paul Heyman betraying Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event. Even though it’s not a typical betrayal since they aren’t exactly allies, the 59-year-old may still create a distraction, helping Logan Paul to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The reasoning might be that Seth and Co. see Logan as an easier target. It would be easier to take the title off him.

#5. Chelsea Green may recapture the WWE Women’s United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event

Chelsea Green became the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion last December. She achieved the historic feat at SNME XXXVII. The Hot Mess had a solid run with the title before losing it to Zelina Vega last month. Tonight might be the perfect time for Chelsea to recapture the championship.

Her Secret Hervice group gimmick works well with the United States Championship around her waist. Zelina, on the other hand, might not need a lengthy championship run right now. With help from Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, Chelsea could overthrow Zelina and become a two-time Women's US Champion at SNME XXXIX.

#4. Cody Rhodes may attack John Cena after The Unseen 17's match against R-Truth

John Cena will face R-Truth in a non-title match tonight. It seems like a contest where The Last Real Champion, who has rejected fans, will fight them through R-Truth, the ultimate John Cena fan. Given his current heel run, it won’t be surprising if the Undisputed WWE Champion annihilates R-Truth even after winning the match.

And this is when Cody Rhodes may appear to make the save. The American Nightmare hasn’t been seen on TV since losing the Undisputed WWE Title to Cena at WrestleMania 41. Saturday Night's Main Event could be the night when he finally returns. He might assault Cena following the non-title match.

#3. Logan Paul may join Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Logan Paul and the team of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins are all competing in important matches at SNME. The Maverick has a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, while Rollins and Breakker have the opportunity to get rid of obstacles like CM Punk and Sami Zayn for good. What if they all strike an agreement through Paul Heyman?

Breakker and Rollins could assist Logan by creating a distraction, helping the social media megastar defeat Jey. Paul could return the favor by doing the same in Seth and Bron’s tag team bout against Punk and Zayn. He could then join their faction as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

However, even if they reach this truce, they won’t live side by side for long, as Seth is hellbent on becoming World Heavyweight Champion again. Having Logan as a part-time champion in his faction wouldn’t sit well with The Visionary.

#2. The Rock may get rid of John Cena

After his bout against Randy Orton at Backlash, John Cena showed signs of remorse. He stared at the title while the audience continued to thank him despite his disdain for fans. At SNME, he will face R-Truth, who represents his die-hard fans. While Cena is an overwhelming favorite heading into the match, he might have another guilt trip during the bout.

The Unseen 17 could even spare R-Truth. This might not sit well with The Final Boss and Travis Scott, who could be lurking backstage. They might see this as a sign of betrayal. They could come out to the ring and attack Cena, leading to his face turn. However, this is a far-fetched assumption. The chances of Cena starting his face turn so soon are significantly low.

#1. Sami Zayn may turn heel

Sami Zayn and CM Punk will battle Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at SNME. Some rumors suggest a third member may join Rollins’ faction at the TV special. Names like Ethan Page and Austin Theory have been mentioned. But what if it turns out to be Sami Zayn himself?

Punk and Sami don’t fully trust each other. Rollins, Sami’s close friend in real life, offered him a spot in the faction a few weeks ago. However, the Canadian turned down the offer. Aligning with Paul Heyman could also bring significant long-term benefits for Sami. If another opportunity to join Seth’s faction presents itself, The Underdog from The Underground may just take it. He could betray Punk and join the heels at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

