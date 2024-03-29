The Rock must consider an agreement with a notable WWE star he put over five years ago

The Road to WWE WrestleMania XL has featured The Rock becoming one of the most powerful figures in the company's history. With the support of The Bloodline and his place on the TKO Board of Directors, The Great One currently has a lot of influence on what goes on in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Brahma Bull may not be done gathering backup for himself yet, as he could possibly form an alliance with Drew McIntyre in the near future. It looks like a possibility after The Scottish Warrior was spotted having a conversation with Paul Heyman backstage on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Rock called Drew McIntyre the next big superstar in 2019

The Rock already knew in 2019 that Drew McIntyre would do big things in WWE. During an interview with TMZ five years ago, The Brahma Bull stated that he thought McIntyre had a "great look" and "great build" and could be the next big star in WWE.

The Scottish Warrior proved him right as he won the Royal Rumble just a year after that interview and defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins, a star The Rock has been at loggerheads with, for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Great One would benefit a lot from an alliance with McIntyre as he could deal with The Visionary for him.

WWE could book a feud between The Rock and Drew McIntyre in the future

Drew McIntyre could agree to The Rock's potential offer to join forces with him so that he gets help from The Bloodline in capturing the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40. However, this angle could just involve The Scottish Warrior exploiting The Rock's offer for his personal gains.

After he possibly dethrones Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, McIntyre could go against The Rock, leading to a feud between them once The Rock is done filming his next project.

The Rock could gain control of RAW using Drew McIntyre

The Bloodline has been running WWE SmackDown for the past four years, but the group's presence is not as significant on RAW as it is on the blue brand.

The Rock helping Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania would allow him to gain a lot more power on RAW as The Scottish Warrior will become the face of the red brand after a potential title win.

This would also allow The Rock to reduce Cody Rhodes' influence on the red brand, especially if he defeats Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre thinks The Rock being back in WWE is good

The Rock and Drew McIntyre have one thing in common, which is their hatred for Seth Rollins. The Great One will face The Visionary in a tag team match at WrestleMania, while McIntyre will go solo against him.

While Rollins is not happy with The Rock's return to WWE, his rival McIntyre sees it as a good thing. In an interview with The Scottish Sun, the thirty-eight-year-old stated that it was "amazing" that The Brahma Bull still had so much passion for the business.

"It’s amazing he has such a passion for our business still. It’s in his blood and inevitably he became one of the biggest stars of all time in our industry and then the biggest star on planet earth - and he still wants to come back to wrestling. It can only be a good thing because it brings so many extra eyeballs and those people become new fans - maybe they came for The Rock and stayed for Drew McIntyre."

The Rock and Drew McIntyre will be under the same roof on the RAW before WrestleMania next Monday.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Will Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion