Since Bray Wyatt's return, WWE has been stalling the massive revelation of the Wyatt 6. He has already taken the mantle of the top babyface in the company and it needs to be seen what is next for The Eater of Worlds.

Theorists believe Bray Wyatt is going to portray each member of Wyatt 6 himself. Hints of a split-personality were seen in the latest QR code on SmackDown as well as the constant Uncle Howdy appearances.

The most rumored idea is that a faction is on the cards for The Fiend. Multiple WWE superstars have been teased to join the Firefly Fun House. Of those, five WWE superstars are definitely not linked with Wyatt 6.

Please note that the points are based on the current situation.

#5. Nikki A.SH is now a house show attraction

12-time champion Nikki A.S.H. is the most interesting pick of names in the Wyatt 6 legend. A character change is due for the superhero-turned-supervillain as she struggles to stay afloat in the mid-card. An entry to the Firefly Fun House would have been the solution to her problems.

Although occasionally performing on RAW, Nikki has been relegated to a live event performer. She recently teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and thumped Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. An apparent storyline with The Show Off is the most likely outcome in the near future.

#4. Karrion Kross will continue his way to Roman Reigns

Due to similarities in their personas, Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt were potentially thought to be a strong team. Their real-life friendship fueled the possibility. Unfortunately, the current situation won't be leading in such a direction.

Karrion Kross is involved in a program with Drew McIntyre for a chance to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign. The feud may stretch till Survivor Series. WWE is building capable challengers for The Head of the Table and the potential inclusion of Kross in the Wyatt 6 stable will only slow the process.

#3. Grayson Waller trolled fans with a Wyatt 6 mention

NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller became the center of attention when he teased a team-up with Bray Wyatt on the main roster. A common belief was that he would play the character of Mercy the Buzzard. Yet, it seems like he was just trolling the overhyped fans.

Waller recently performed at the NXT Halloween Havoc event against Apollo Crews. Unlike Joe Gacy, another rumored member of Bray Wyatt's faction, he is on the thick of things in NXT. 'The 21st Century Success Story' could have a long run in WWE's developmental brand.

#2. Braun Strowman is busy in a singles run in WWE

The consecutive returns of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt led to speculations of Wyatt 6 incorporating The Wyatt Family. However, Strowman facing Omos at Crown Jewel 2022 means that WWE has other plans for the superstar.

Looking back at their most recent history, Strowman and Wyatt haven't been on the best of terms. Both feuded for the Universal Championship until Roman Reigns ended the mayhem at Payback 2020. A team-up between The Wyatt Family members hasn't occurred since 2016.

The Monster of All Monsters has performed well on a solo run to the top. Meanwhile, the exceptional leadership qualities and mic-skills of Bray Wyatt make him a faction specialist. Both superstars should continue pursuing their A-game.

#1. Bray Wyatt's former partner, Alexa Bliss didn't leave on the best of terms

The fiendish couple may not reunite

A reunion between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt seemed a likely prospect since most of the White Rabbit Clues pointed to the same. The supernatural duo had a memorable run together from 2020 to 2021. However, the betrayal at WrestleMania 37 might be the final straw to their relationship.

Past issues are not the only thing that is keeping them separate. Both superstars are physically distanced as well. Bliss is on RAW while Bray is rocking on SmackDown. Only in the case of a surprise trade could Bliss join The Fiend and reaffirm their motto, "This is a friendship that will never ever end."

Could Wyatt 6 encompass multiple brands in WWE? Potential Firefly Fun House characters on RAW and NXT will surely boost the proceedings on the shows. The theory, although interesting, is far-fetched, so Alexa Bliss' team-up with Bray Wyatt is improbable.

Poll : 0 votes