Megastar handed his first loss, non-PG promo, 12-time champion set for a face turn? - WWE Live Event Roundup (October 15 & 16)

WWE had three thrilling Live Events this week. While the audience feasted on incredible performances, the company planned out its next move. Top Superstars that were part of the action included Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley. "The Giant" Omos was also seen crushing R-Truth.

The Saturday Night Live Events emanated from the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, and the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. WWE Sunday Stunner occurred at the Stormont Vail Event Center in Topeka, Kansas.

Here are the five most noteworthy moments from the recent WWE Live Events.

#5. Seth Rollins defends his United States Championship twice in the Live Events

After two years of not possessing a championship, Seth Rollins got his hands on the gold at last week’s Monday Night RAW. The now two-time Grand Slam Champion defeated Bobby Lashley with a multitude of Curb Stomps after the latter accepted his challenge for a title fight.

The Visionary is on a brilliant start to his second United States Championship reign. He dominated Austin Theory and added to his losing streak woes at Saturday's event in Iowa. Arch-rival Matt Riddle also sought to dethrone Rollins in the main event of the Sunday Stunner, but came out short on the Street Fight.

Seemingly, the program between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle is going to continue in the future. Lashley has been busy with Brock Lesnar while The Original Bro is on a high since his Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules.

#4. Drew McIntyre gets his revenge in the WWE Live Event

Lately, a more vulnerable side of Karrion Kross is on display. The Herald of Doom has been considered invincible since his return to SmackDown and subsequent victory at Extreme Rules. However, WWE is sowing seeds of doubt among fans.

Drew McIntyre squared off against Karrion Kross at the Live Event in Phoenix, Arizona. In the middle of the match, Scarlett was banished from the ringside by the referee. The babyface triumphed in the Street Fight and the shocking result marked Kross's first defeat since his return.

This isn’t the first time a potential challenger for Roman Reigns has been displayed as weak. On the recent RAW, McIntyre attacked Karrion Kross after staging an incident that left his rival dazed. Will The Scottish Warrior emerge victorious in the feud? Time will tell.

#3. Otis challenges the Original Club

A common sight at WWE Live Events is the duo of Chad Gable and Otis. The Alpha Academy is a team that usually elevates their opponents. A similar case was seen at the Sunday Stunner.

Otis cheered on his partner from the ringside during his match against Mustafa Ali. In a rare moment, The Bulldozer also delivered a promo that targeted the newly-reunited Original Club:

“OC, Gallows and Anderson, welcome back to WWE. Big OG, you’re a big bit*h. I am gonna come after you this Monday Night… You don’t have what it takes!”

The former RAW Tag Team Champions are scheduled to fight Gallows and Anderson on the red brand. It will be the first match for the Good Brothers after having returned to WWE the previous week.

#2. The ‘new side’ of Liv Morgan is seen again

Liv Morgan is undergoing a dream transition in the women’s roster. Once a champion hated for her inability to defend the title cleanly, The Miracle Kid is gaining a lot of respect from the audience with her recent antics.

Be it laying brutal beatdowns or adopting the extreme to pulverize her rivals, Liv has suddenly shifted to a different mode. WWE is showcasing its former SmackDown Women’s Champion as a force to be reckoned with. This “darker” persona was seen in her fight against Sonya Deville at the Saturday Night Live Event.

Morgan started the fight by brutally assaulting her opponent and catching her off-guard. Dominant throughout the match, she eventually dismantled Deville to ‘oblivion’ and gained massive cheers from the raucous crowd.

#1. Hints of a face turn for Nikki A.S.H

WWE has faced a lot of criticism for turning the "almost-a-superhero" into a villain. Nikki’s shocking heel turn at the beginning of this year led many fans to question the legibility of the decision. The former RAW Women’s Champion has been struggling in the mid-card for quite some time now.

One of the favorites of Triple H, Nikki A.S.H. may get the push after her potential character change. She recently teamed with Dolph Ziggler to face The Judgment Day members, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. Surprisingly, the new duo defeated the emerging heels and garnered a huge babyface reaction from the crowd.

Now that Edge and Rey Mysterio have been dealt with, Dolph Ziggler and Nikki Cross could step up and get some television time alongside The Judgment Day. 'Team Spicy Jackets' also hinted at a romantic storyline during Live Events.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes