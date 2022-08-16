5 iconic WWE moments Theory could recreate by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase - Capitalise on a tired Roman Reigns, ambush Karrion Kross? 

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 winner, Theory is yet to use his briefcase for a shot at the top prize. The youngster tried to cash it in at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns but was wrecked by Brock Lesnar.

However, fans have become curious about Theory’s plans, now that he has had the MITB contract in his possession for two months. There is always a looming threat of him running down the ramp and pulling off a shocking but memorable moment from his successful cash-in attempt.

In this list, we will look at five iconic moments that Theory could recreate by cashing in on his Money in the Bank briefcase.

#5. Money in the Bank cash-in on SmackDown

A tale of two underdogs

Not much Money in the Bank cash-ins take place on weekly television. WWE prefers to use the grand stages of Premium Live Events to crown a new champion and shock a much larger audience. Yet, a successful cash-in on RAW or SmackDown is memorable in its own way.

Multiple similarities can be attributed to Theory and Dolph Ziggler. Both were laid out during their cash-in attempts and hardly perceived as legitimate threats to the champion. However, The Show Off stunned the SmackDown crowd by successfully cashing in his MITB contract on Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Title in 2013.

Theory could recreate a similar moment if Roman Reigns competes and is thoroughly injured on SmackDown. Just when the crowd thought they had enough, he would leave the show with the title on his hands and potentially earn himself a main event opportunity.

#4. Cash-in at Survivor Series 2022

The battle between Roman Reigns and Karrion Kross is being rumored to take place at Survivor Series. Apparently, the company wants the RAW title back where it belongs and Karrion Kross is their go-to man to get the job done.

Should it become a reality, Theory has the opportunity to recreate an iconic Survivor Series moment. In 2015, Sheamus dethroned Roman Reigns within a few minutes after the latter had won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He booted a charging Big Dog for a three count.

While pinning Roman Reigns is highly unlikely, Theory could make his own version of "Sheamus 5:15" after defeating potential new champion Karrion Kross. The short title reign is reason enough for him to mock Karrion Kross and generate heat constantly. This would spark a feud between the two, which is probably what WWE could be planning for Mr. Money in the Bank.

#3. Theory could shock Karrion Kross on RAW

Scarlett (L) Karrion Kross (R)

Continuing with the Survivor Series scenario, there are possibilities of Karrion Kross losing his WWE Championship after the event in late November.

Karrion Kross could be specifically targeted by The Bloodline after his win over Roman Reigns. The heelish trio would ambush him time and again, pressuring for a rematch against The Tribal Chief. However, this allows a window of opportunity for Theory to cash-in on a champ beaten black-and-blue.

Similar to CM Punk in 2008, Theory could leave RAW as the new champion. The Best in the World had cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Edge after the latter was ambushed by a furious Batista.

Although The Rated-R Superstar did not put up a fight, WWE could heighten the excitement of Theory’s cash-in with some back-and-forth between the youngster and Karrion Kross, with the challenger ultimately becoming victorious.

#2. Dethrone Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

The main event of Clash at the Castle is Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While The Scottish Warrior is a logical successor to The Tribal Chief's throne, the proceedings might pan out differently than expected at the upcoming event.

Edge pioneered the tradition of cashing in on the briefcase against a weakened champion. Courtesy of Two Spears, ’The Ultimate Opportunist' pulled off a major upset by defeating John Cena in New Year’s Revolution 2006. Theory could repeat the same after Drew McIntyre seemingly wins the WWE Title.

Delivering the Scottish Warrior-A-Down Town, the youngster could win his first world title in the most classic way possible. It would be great for the rookie heel to do so and leave the crowd in Cardiff chomping at the bits of the shocking turn of events.

#1. A huge upset to The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

A long wait for the Show of Shows?

Thanks to Seth Rollins, each Money in the Bank holder yearns to repeat the "Heist of the Century" and leave WrestleMania as the new champion.

Rightly termed as The Architect back then, Rollins made history twice at WrestleMania 31. He was the first male superstar to successfully cash in on The Grandest Stage of them All as well as use his MITB contract in the middle of a main event match.

This iconic moment could be recreated by Theory eight years later. There have been rumors of a clash of cousins between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39. A potential cash-in by Theory in the middle of the match would add to the excitement of a star-studded match.

The 25-year old could even become the youngest WWE Champion, surpassing Brock Lesnar's record by a matter of days. Dethroning The Rock, possibly with a roll-up pin, will definitely add to his glory and the shock factor that a Money in the Bank cash-in could bring to the crowd in Los Angeles.

Edited by UJALA