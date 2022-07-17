5 current superstars who surprisingly hold records in WWE

Over the years, WWE has seen numerous records get established and broken. Some of these are so historical that they stick in the minds of the fans for ages. Examples of these records include the longest reigning world champion, Bruno Sammartino, and the highest number of world championship wins - tied by John Cena and Ric Flair.

However, there have been some records etched in the history books over the years which have flown under the radar. They can range from astronomical title wins to the most appearances in pay-per-views and premium live events.

This list will refresh your memory as we take a look at five current superstars who surprisingly hold records in WWE.

#5. Brock Lesnar - A Beast in Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar holds the WWE record for the shortest time taken by a superstar to win a Royal Rumble. He achieved the feat at the event in 2022. Having entered the Men's Rumble match at No.30, he took only two minutes and thirty-two seconds to win.

Randy Orton was the first elimination of The Beast Incarnate. It was followed by Bad Bunny, Riddle, and Shane McMahon. The climax witnessed Drew McIntyre aim for a Claymore Kick but only to miss. Lesnar tossed him over the top rope to win.

Brock Lesnar is also tied with Braun Strowman for the record with the highest number of eliminations in a standard 30-man Royal Rumble match. He achieved this feat in 2020 after having eliminated 13 superstars.

Did You Know? Edge previously held the record. He won the Royal Rumble 2010 in the then shortest time - seven minutes and thirty-seven seconds.

#4. Edge - Most gold (excluding WWE 24/7 Championship)

Edge is a multi-time world champion

Speaking of Edge, the Hall of Famer holds the record for winning the most titles in WWE. His first singles championship was the WWF Intercontinental Championship. He captured it on July 24, 1999, by defeating Jeff Jarrett at a house show in Toronto, Canada.

The Ultimate Opportunist has held the World Heavyweight Championship a record seven times, and the world tag team titles a record 12 times. Additionally, he is a four-time WWE Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and a former United States Champion.

One of the most decorated superstars, Edge is also the first to win three specific competitions, namely, The King of the Ring (2001), Money in the Bank (2005), and Royal Rumble (2010).

Did You Know? Edge comes second to R-Truth in winning the most titles if the 24/7 Championship wins are included. Truth has won the 24/7 title a whopping 54 times since its introduction in 2019.

#3. Natalya - Appearing at the big stages

Four-time women's champion Natalya has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records multiple times. As one of the stalwarts in women's wrestling, The Queen of Harts has achieved some incredible feats over the years. One such feat has seen her make the most appearances by a female in WWE pay-per-view events. The number is 71 as of July 2022.

Her first pay-per-view appearance was in a 12-woman tag team match at Backlash 2008. She teamed up with Victoria, Beth Phoenix, Jillian Hall, Layla, and Melina to defeat Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, Ashley, Michelle McCool, Cherry, and Kelly Kelly.

The self-proclaimed Iron Woman of WWE made her last premium live event appearance at Money in the Bank in 2022. She unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Did You Know? Randy Orton has the most pay-per-view appearances for a male superstar. His record of 181 and counting surpassed the previous record of 176 held by Kane. He last appeared at WrestleMania Backlash in 2022.

#2. Randy Orton - Winning the world title at a young age

Randy Orton holds the record for being the youngest world champion in WWE history, having achieved this feat at the age of 24. The Apex Predator won the title by defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004.

The bout was a see-saw affair as both men left it all in the ring. Benoit hit Orton with a plethora of German suplexes while The Viper waited for an opportunity to strike. In the climax, he countered the Crippler-Crossface into an RKO to win the title.

Did You Know? Brock Lesnar is the youngest WWE Champion. He won the title at the age of 25 after defeating The Rock at SummerSlam 2002.

#1. Theory - Record for being the youngest Mr.Money in the Bank

Theory wins the 2022 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Theory holds the WWE record for being the youngest Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match winner. He accomplished this at the age of 24 in this year's event, beating the previous record held by Seth Rollins. The Visionary won the briefcase in 2014 at the age of 27.

The 2022 Money in the Bank signature match initially had seven participants. Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus were ready to battle it out. However, Adam Pearce included Theory as the eighth participant before the match officially began.

In the climax, Riddle executed an RKO on Seth Rollins off the ladder. Theory joined the action and shoved Riddle from the ladder before retrieving the briefcase.

Did You Know? Alexa Bliss is the youngest Miss Money in the Bank. She won the ladder match at the age of 26 in 2018.

