This week in WWE history: Major RAW name gets fired, historic championship win (December 4-December 10)

WWE continues to gain momentum heading into the final few weeks of the year. This past Saturday was the 2023 NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, which drew one of the brand's biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin headlined the show.

There were several other exciting moments and matches throughout the week. RAW featured Seth Rollins defending his coveted gold against Jey Uso. NXT built towards the aforementioned Deadline event last Tuesday. Moreover, CM Punk cut a fantastic promo addressing many top stars on last Friday's SmackDown.

While WWE has consistently delivered must-watch shows, some fans want more from pro wrestling than just the modern product. For those who like to learn about or relive the past, you're in luck. Sportskeeda offers a weekly article highlighting key moments from the company's long and storied history.

This week's edition will look back at a historic main event on RAW, a top figure being fired by the company live on television, two high-profile WarGames matches, and more.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5 Alexa Bliss won her first title at TLC on December 4, 2016

WWE presented TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs on December 4, 2016. The show was held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Around 12,000 fans attended the spectacle.

The event featured many big stars and significant clashes, but one of the most noteworthy contests included Alexa Bliss. Little Miss Bliss, who joined WWE's main roster as part of the 2016 Draft, challenged Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Tables Match.

After around 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, Bliss shockingly put Becky Lynch through a table, winning her very first title in the promotion. Since then, she has secured numerous other titles.

#4 Eric Bischoff was fired during a live RAW broadcast on December 5, 2005

A very important episode of WWE Monday Night RAW took place on December 5, 2005. The show emanated from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Roughly 7,000 people attended the event.

This show featured the much-awaited "Trial of Eric Bischoff." The former WCW executive was the RAW general manager and had been on a power trip since securing the position three and a half years ago. Several WWE stars eventually began holding him accountable for all his misdeeds.

The final segment of the night saw Vince McMahon firing Eric Bischoff. This led to John Cena hitting the Attitude Adjustment on the veteran. McMahon then threw Bischoff into a garbage truck to close the show.

#3 Lita and Trish Stratus main evented RAW on December 6, 2004

Monday Night RAW the year prior was also notable and historical but for a different reason. WWE held the red show on December 6, 2004, at the Cricket Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, with roughly 4,000 fans in attendance. While the number feels low compared to modern SmackDown and RAW events, the action on the program was a must-watch.

The show featured a main event that was deemed unusual at the time. Trish Stratus battled her long-time friend and enemy, Lita, with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. Female superstars main eventing a show was extremely rare at the time. Hence, this bout was particularly memorable and significant.

Ultimately, the heel Stratus lost her coveted title to Lita after a Moonsault. This was The Extreme Diva's first championship win in several years and was thus all the more special. Fans were also excited to see the Canadian star lose.

#2 NXT held its WarGames event on December 6, 2020

WWE held the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event on December 6, 2020. This was the final WarGames to be part of a "TakeOver" branded event, as the white-and-gold brand dropped it the following year. The show featured zero fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premium live event featured two WarGames matches. The first saw Team Candice defeat Team Shotzi in around 35 minutes. Team Candice included Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm. Team Shotzi included Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai.

The main event of the show was the men's WarGames match. The Undisputed Era defeated Team McAfee. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong took on the team of Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Pat McAfee.

#1 Chris Jericho became the Undisputed WWE Champion at Vengeance on December 9, 2001

WWE Vengeance was held on December 9, 2001. The show emanated from the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego, California. Around 11,000 fans were in attendance for the now-historical show.

The event notably featured a four-man tournament to crown the Undisputed WWE Champion. Stone Cold Steve Austin first defeated Kurt Angle to advance to the finals, followed by Chris Jericho surprisingly besting The Rock to secure his spot in the title contest.

The final match of the show saw The Texas Rattlesnake and Y2J fight over the big prize. After around 12 minutes of hard-hitting action and plenty of underhanded tactics, Jericho shockingly won and became the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion in history.

