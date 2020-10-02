Top 10 moments of Chris Jericho's 30-year career

On October, 7 AEW will celebrate 30 years of Chris Jericho and what a 30 years it's been.

His accomplishments in the wrestling ring are vast. In WWE alone, he a six-time WWE World Champion, beating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night. He is Grand Slam Champion, a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time United States Champion, and a four-time Tag Team Champion.

The incredible list of achievements span over three decades and all of the major companies. He is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion and the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Since his arrival in AEW, Chris Jericho has been the top name and the top heel in the company. Over the past few months, Jericho has used his name and star power to begin elevating a whole new generation of talent. Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy and Sammy Guevara have all seen their careers boosted significantly because of their interactions with Jericho.

Throughout his three-decade spanning career, Chris Jericho has continued to elevate himself and others around him. He has done this by rolling with the times, evolving his character and adapting to his surroundings.

Jericho is a man of many great names. Y2J, The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla, The Pain Maker, Le Champion, and now The Demo God.

Chris Jericho is a man of many great matches, but he is also responsible for some of the best moments in wrestling history.

Through his constant ability to reinvent himself, Jericho has remained relevant, prominent and at full-on GOAT status.

30 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Next week we celebrate 30 years of Jericho on Dynamite.

In this article, we will look at the many great moments that have molded Chris Jericho's career and kept him a top name in the business for thirty years.

Read on, enjoy the Top 10 moments of Chris Jericho and drink it in maaaaaaaan.

#10 Chris Jericho, the savior of WWF

Chris Jericho's WWF Debut

The timer had been counting down for months, seemingly to welcome in the millennium. However, on August 9th, 1999, The Rock was interrupted mid-promo, and for those of you who don't know, no one ever interrupted The Rock. The countdown began, and the crowd went into a stunned silence. 3, 2, 1…and the crowd erupted as Y2J was here and here to make a statement.

To put that statement into context, in 1999, The Rock was at the height of his powers. He was the face of WWE and had the entire machine behind his each and every move.

Jericho went one-on-one with the "Great One" on the mic. An honor bestowed upon only a privileged few.

Jericho's WWF/E career started with a bang and made him an instant megastar who would go on to thrive in the company for the next 19 years.

It is one of the best debut's in wrestling history and is by far the most memorable.

#9 Chis Jericho, The Man of 1004 Holds

Chris Jericho reveals himself to be the man of 1004 holds

Before Chris Jericho exploded onto WWE programming, he was a massively popular yet under-utilized talent on WCW. His talent and star power was on show throughout his career in the Atlanta promotion.

His overwhelming charisma was on show in all its glory for all who watched in his feud with "The Man of 1000 Holds" Dean Malenko. Jericho perceived himself as The Man of "1004" Holds.

Jericho would produce a Bayeux Tapestry size list and begin to run off the names of his plethora of holds.

"Hold one: arm drag. Hold two: armbar. Hold three: the Moss Covered Three Handled Family Gradunza. Hold four: armbar."

The show would go to commercial mid-polemic. Returning from the break, Jericho would still be in the ring and now on move 712 and still mentioning armbar every other hold.

You watch it here.

It was and still is a fantastic segment.