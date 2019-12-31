Top 10 WWE Superstars with most titles in the 2010s

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Who won the most gold in this decade?

Well, it's been one hell of a decade for WWE. So much happened and the current landscape of the company, as well as the wrestling industry, looks vastly different from what it did in 2010.

The decade began with a boatload of star power within WWE's riches, with John Cena and Randy Orton deep in the midst of their consistent runs at the top of the company as well as the likes of Triple H and the Undertaker among others in the final stages of their full-time careers in the ring.

WWE had to begin making new stars and they did so to some extent, with many names rising to the upper mid-card. But it was difficult for Superstars to break that glass ceiling. A few succeeded, while others kept on coming close.

Over the decade, many Superstars have been a mark of consistency, whether they were below that glass ceiling or firmly went through it. Here are the ten WWE Superstars with the highest number of championship reigns, from the start of 2010 until now.

But first, a couple of points to note:

Superstars who were champions in WWE at the start of the decade will have that title reign included in their total.

Only main roster championships are being considered, so no NXT or NXT UK titles.

No mention of the 24/7 Championship, otherwise R-Truth would be leading this list by a country mile.

#10 Big E (8 titles)

The New Day has had a major impact on the decade.

No Superstar has made this list by only winning the Tag Team Championship, but Big E has been mightily close in doing so.

He is the only member of the New Day to be a part of every single one of their seven tag title reigns, with Xavier Woods getting injured and Kofi Kingston in the middle of his WWE Championship run earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Big E also picked up the Intercontinental Championship in 2013, back when his name still had Langston in it. However, the muscle of the New Day will forever be remembered for his antics in tandem with Woods and Kingston.

It has been a decade to remember for Big E, particularly the second half of it.

1 / 6 NEXT