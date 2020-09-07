Top 5 matches involving Braun Strowman in WWE so far

Adam Scherr, popularly known as Braun Strowman, made his WWE debut as a part of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan in 2015. The Monster Among Men has since gone on to capture the interest of WWE audiences as a credible strongman. However, his popularity has not resulted in the meteoric climb he once seemed slated for.

With Strowman's recent shocking revelations about contemplating suicide during his new WWE Chronicle documentary, it might be easy to overlook his achievements during his time with the company. Having said that, Strowman has been a part of some exceptional matches in WWE.

Here are five of the best matches including The Monster.

#5 Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (Great Balls Of Fire 2017)

Roman Reigns played a major role in Strowman's turn from a monster heel to a huge fan favorite. The fans were just not ready to accept the massive push Reigns had been receiving and his opponents ended up getting over with the fans at the time. This was not the only reason fans supported Strowman though. There was a legitimate push from the WWE fans to push 'The Monster Among Men' to the top.

The match itself bore testment to the strength and skill of the two superstars. Strowman won over some legitimate favor with the WWE fans with his performance, which showed remarkable improvement since his days with The Wyatt Family. The aftermath to the match was fairly exciting, with Reigns crashing the ambulance with Strowman in into a semi-truck.

The two were evenly matched and delivered an interesting match and the abrupt ending, with Reigns going for a spear on Strowman and ending up locked in the ambulance instead, provided a much needed win for The Monster.

Reigns wasn't quite finished with Strowman though. He opened the doors and speared Strowman from the back of the ambulance. He then placed him into the ambulance and drove into the parking garage of American Airlines Center, before proceeding to back the ambulance into a semi-truck with Strowman inside.

It was a good round up to a match that laid the foundation of Strowman possibly becoming a main-event guy. While things didn't turn out that way for a long while, it seems they might finally be heading in that direction.

2020 has been a good year for the WWE Superstar, winning two titles so far. He captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship in January by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Moreover, he defeated Goldberg to capture the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.