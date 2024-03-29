Top 5 unforgettable moments from WrestleMania 31

WrestleMania is all about creating moments and leaving behind an enriched legacy. Each year there has been a feud or segment that remains etched in every fan's mind.

On this day, nine years ago the 31st edition of the mega event took place in Santa Clara, California. From monumental matches to iconic returns and debuts to crowning new champions, WrestleMania 31 surpassed fans' expectations. Let's take a look at a few moments that stood out:

#5. Ronda Rousey made her first WWE in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 31

WrestleMania is commonplace for celebrity sightings. At this particular edition of the event, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke were seated as fans ringside.

The Authority members Triple H and Stephanie McMahon walked out to give themselves credit for the job well done. They were interrupted by a returning Rock who was in no mood for their banters. When Stephanie stood up to him citing that he left the ring, The Rock rolled out and walked straight to Rousey, the then UFC Women's Champion.

He accompanied her back to the ring highlighting her impeccable skills at being able to knock out her opponents. Stephanie McMahon applauded her MMA accolades before citing that it was her territory, demanding Rousey's exit. Things took a turn when The Rock and Triple H started exchanging blows which led to Ronda Rousey also attacking him. Stephanie McMahon managed to dodge the bullet.

This was a crossover of two sports sectors that have their invisible rivalry among fans. It was also a significant standpoint in their feud later on at WrestleMania 34 where Ronda Rousey officially debuted as an in-ring competitor teaming up with Kurt Angle against the WWE power couple.

#4. Randy Orton smoothly RKO'd Seth Rollins mid-air making it an untouchable WrestleMania moment years later

Randy Orton's signature move is a sight to see. The RKO, a jumping cutter in wrestling terms has become a well-reputed move in the industry. The initials are an abbreviation of the star's full name - Randy Keith Orton.

The Viper was a member of The Authority led by Triple H. He would undermine stars to get his way given his association with the administration of the company. It began a few months earlier when Orton interrupted Rollins' match on an edition of RAW. Given The Visionary's amalgamation with The Game's faction, tension instantly started to rise.

The two clashed in a singles match at the Premium Live Event. That was a period when Seth Rollins used high-flying athletic moves in the ring which has decreased over time. At one point, Rollins hit Orton with a curb stomp only for the latter to swiftly turn it into an RKO while he was mid-air. This was one of the smoothest transitions to counter a move in a WWE ring and is often looked back with much awe to date.

#3. Wrestling legend Sting competed in his first WWE match

Triple H glares at Sting at the commencement of their No Disqualification match

Sting had a high-profile wrestling career since the 80s. He is a vital component of the industry today and his influence is widespread.

Despite being a household name in wrestling, Sting had never wrestled in WWE until 2015. A year prior, The Icon made a few sporadic appearances across the company network. It wasn't until November that he debuted in a WWE ring kicking off a feud with Triple H.

This resulted in their No Disqualification Match at WrestleMania 31 which saw interference from DX and the return of the New World Order (nWo). Triple H won the bout leaving fans perplexed given his opponent's intense history and legacy.

#2. Roman Reigns' WrestleMania main event debut

The Shield split a year before WrestleMania 31. Roman Reigns was seen as the powerhouse and future by many in the WWE administration.

When Reigns crossed paths with Brock Lesnar in 2015, little did they know it would span almost a decade. The Tribal Chief won the Royal Rumble to face The Beast for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion a couple of months later. Reigns put up a fight against Lesnar who did not hesitate to demonstrate his strength and take his opponent to Suplex City. It was an exquisite birth of an intense WWE feud that will be talked about for years to come.

WWE was eager to push Roman Reigns as the face of the company but his Royal Rumble win garnered mixed reactions. Thus, heightening the amount of work that was in store for them backstage to turn things around. Additionally, Lesnar's reputation preceded him as he annihilated the 'good guys' he stood toe to toe with. This enabled the company to balance the leverage of heel and face in the main event.

#1. Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB contract in the main event and pinned Roman Reigns to win

Today marks the 9th anniversary of Seth Rollins' iconic 'heist of the century' at WrestleMania 31. He capitalized on the opportune moment after the main event to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, making it a triple threat against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The briefcase had somewhat lost its charm during this time and a title change via the former was a rarity. On the other hand, all members of The Shield were now competing individually, earning their spot to become the next face of the company, and were at the initial stages of peaking in their careers.

The Visionary hit Lesnar with a couple of curb stomps before Reigns intervened. He too ended up receiving a stomp and Rollins immediately pinned him to win his first reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

