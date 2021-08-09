Top 5 WWE Superstars whose second stint was better than their first

WWE has had over 43 superstars released since April 2021 alone. For many of these men and women, they have a world of opportunities outside of the biggest promotion in the business. With AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, MLW, NWA and the independent scene, there has never been a bigger time to have the freedom to work elsewhere after a WWE release.

However, there is a very big chance that some of these superstars may make a return to WWE in the future. Throughout the company's history, a release or hiatus from Vince McMahon's promotion has given individuals new leases on life. When they return to the company, they are even better than they were during their first stint.

There have been numerous superstars who have been released, moved onto another promotion or just chosen to leave WWE who have come back for new heights of their career. In this article, let's take a look at the top five WWE superstars whose second stint was even better than their first.

#5 Jeff Hardy - WWE

September 2nd 2007. Jeff Hardy defeated Umaga to win the IC Title for the 4th and last time. @JEFFHARDYBRAND #WWE pic.twitter.com/EfUTto2GWo — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) September 2, 2015

Jeff Hardy is on his third stint with WWE after leaving in 2009 and spending time in IMPACT Wrestling. He started his career in the company officially back in 1998 after spending a few years as an enhancement talent. Along with his brother Matt, The Hardy Boyz became one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history thanks in large part to their spectacular ladder match exploits.

After the brand split broke up the team, Jeff Hardy went on a nice run as a singles star on the Raw brand before his personal issues led to him leaving WWE. Following three years on the independent scene and TNA, Hardy returned to the promotion and was given a good push. He won the Intercontinental Championship on three occasions and even won another reign with Matt with the Tag Team Titles.

Eventually, Jeff Hardy's popularity hit an all-time high, with the company viewing him as one of their top babyfaces in 2008. After chasing the WWE Championship the entire year, Jeff defeated Edge and Triple H at Armaggeddon 2008 to win the WWE Championship. His first reign was cut short a month later when he was betrayed by his brother Matt at the Royal Rumble 2009.

This proved to be just the start for Jeff Hardy on top though. Hardy defeated Edge in a ladder match at Extreme Rules 2009 to win the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to cut this reign short, kickstarting the Feud of the Year with Hardy. Jeff would win the title one more time before losing to CM Punk at Summerslam and leaving WWE again.

