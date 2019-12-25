Top 8 WWE PPVs of the 2010's

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

What a decade it's been

It's been a crazy ten years in WWE, with a lot of changes being made. For starters, the first women's match on pay-per-view in the 2010s was 25 seconds long, with the final one lasting longer in minutes.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair went for close to half an hour alongside the Kabuki Warriors, headlining of the TLC event. Quality of the mentioned main event aside, it signifies the change of the times from the beginning to the end of the decade.

Also, a plethora of new stars have been created with most of the big names from the early 2010s still hanging around largely in a part-time capacity. The likes of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns among others have had a successful decade.

In the content-hungry era of the 2010s, WWE has put on at least one pay-per-view event every month. This amounts to a lot over ten years, close to 150. Every year has seen some hits and some misses. In this article, we are looking at the greatest hits that WWE has produced this decade.

Here are the eight greatest WWE pay-per-views of the 2010s. But first, a few honorable mentions.

Payback 2013

Battleground 2016

Royal Rumble 2019

WrestleMania 35

#8 Evolution (2018)

A historic night

2018 was a pretty average year for WWE from a booking standpoint, although the monthly pay-per-views were generally pretty good. During a distressing time involving the Crown Jewel controversy and Roman Reigns leaving to battle leukaemia, the locker room's morale was probably really low.

Still, the excitement of the company's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view was evident. Taking place in a smaller venue than usual, Evolution certainly had a different feel to it. The show was packed with the best females across the WWE umbrella, including the likes of Toni Storm and Shayna Baszler among others.

Advertisement

Almost everything on this show worked really well, including a 6-woman tag team match featuring Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya against the Riott Squad. However, the best match on Evolution was the incredible Last Woman Standing match between eternal wrestling soulmates, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It was as violent and brutal a WWE women's match as we have seen over the years.

The show was headlined by a serviceable Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella match for the RAW Women's Championship and the night ended with all the females celebrating at the top of the ramp. This was history being made. It was an extremely fun show which proved that women are capable of putting on as good as, if not better than, a show as the men.

1 / 8 NEXT