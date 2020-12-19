Create
Top backstage stories that could impact TLC: 'Injured' Superstar finally returns, Former WWE Champion interferes in Roman Reigns' match, and more (19th December) 

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 19 Dec 2020, 22:12 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
WWE is all set to present this year's TLC this weekend, which is being headlined by Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, and AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

The PPV will also feature some other big matches including Carmella vs Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship and The Fiend vs Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match.

With so many interesting matches in store, we can expect some interesting surprises to take place at the show. One of those surprises may include the return of a beloved Superstar.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at some of the backstage stories and how they could impact WWE TLC:

#5 Charlotte Flair to return at WWE TLC

Lana and Asuka were set to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Women's Tag Team Championships at TLC. However, Lana was 'injured' on RAW this week and has been taken out of the match.

It is perplexing that WWE built the whole feud around Lana only to have her not compete in the match. However, as per PWIinsider, there is some speculation that Charlotte Flair may be returning at TLC to partner with Asuka.

Charlotte Flair had been injured by Nia Jax on RAW and has been out of action for the past few months.

"The talk coming out of Raw is that Lana was expected to be off TV for the next several weeks, possibly as long as 3-4 weeks. There was some buzz last night that perhaps this was an angle to bring Charlotte Flair back on Sunday, but PWInsider.com has not yet confirmed that to be the plan."

How can this impact TLC?

The return of The Queen could mean that WWE plans to further the feud between Charlotte Flair and the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

Published 19 Dec 2020, 22:12 IST
WWE TLC 2020 Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns
