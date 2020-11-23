Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact on how things shape up on the Red brand in the coming weeks. After a spectacular Survivor Series, Monday Night RAW will look to start afresh and begin new feuds following the PPV.

In today's edition of the article, we will take a look at the big things in store for Drew McIntyre after becoming the WWE Champion, the possible candidates to challenge him, and much more.

This article will also take a look at what will happen if Brock Lesnar returns to RAW, among other interesting rumors. So without further ado, let us dive in and check out the biggest RAW related rumors.

#5 Paul Heyman's alliance in case Brock Lesnar returns to RAW

Brock Lesnar has been missing from RAW since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Lesnar's 'advocate' Paul Heyman has now joined forces with Roman Reigns and is the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

While speaking to Talksport, Paul Heyman answered the question that has been on everyone's mind lately: What happens when The Beast returns to Monday Night RAW? Will Heyman join Brock Lesnar or continue to serve Roman Reigns.

Here is what Paul Heyman had to say:

“The safest thing that I can say for my well-being is that Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. It has been that way since Brock Lesnar was five years old and I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon. I’m sticking to that soundbite.”

It is expected that Brock Lesnar will be returning to RAW around the time of WrestleMania next year, but only if the fans return to the arenas by then. In such a case, Heyman may continue to be by the side of both men considering they will be on separate brands.