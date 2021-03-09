Top RAW Rumors: Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar update; Major WrestleMania 37 storyline could be a backstage rib on former World Champion; Big plan for The Fiend and Orton (9th March)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW Rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. With RAW inching towards WrestleMania 37, a lot of stories are unfolding. It is clear with The Miz's second defeat at the hands of the new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley that the A-Lister is completely out of the title picture for WrestleMania 37.

While Drew McIntyre remains the safest choice to face The All-Mighty at the Grandest Stage of Them All, there could be a swerve coming the WWE Universe's way.

In this edition, the article will talk about the recent booking choices WWE has made for RAW and how some of the storylines have failed to make much sense, among other interesting topics. So without further ado, let's dive in and check out the big stories related to RAW:

#5 Update on a possible match incoming RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar

Ever since Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship at RAW last week, fans have been anticipating a clash between Lashley and Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 36 where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

WWE Champion and RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke to The Wrap to talk about a match against Brock Lesnar in the future. The CEO of The Hurt Business said that he doesn't speak to Brock Lesnar one-on-one, but a close associate of Lesnar has told him it is not the right time.

"I know I spoke with somebody that was really close to him and they just said, no, it’s just not the time. The only one I can really ask in that manner is (Paul) Heyman, because no one else really talks to Brock, that I know of, I don’t talk to Brock, I really don’t even know Brock that much.''

Not only are both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley massive powerhouses, but the two also share a history of professional MMA fighting. Booked correctly, Lashley vs Lesnar could be a big-money match that WWE could have in the future.

