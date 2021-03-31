Top RAW Rumors: Details on Andrade and Charlotte Flair not getting married; Former World Champion being punished; McIntyre refused to 'squash' former NXT Champion (31st March)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. This week on RAW, not only did we see some major matches being added to the WrestleMania 37 card, but also the breakup of The Hurt Business.

In today's edition, we will take a look at why Alexander and Benjamin were removed from The Hurt Business, why Drew McIntyre refused to make a former NXT Champion look bad in the ring and how a current champion on RAW wasn't meant to win the title.

Let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest stories and rumors related to Monday Night RAW:

#5 Reason why Andrade and RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair had to cancel plans for their wedding

Andrade says they were going to get married in October but couldn't. They were to get married at Gomez Palacio Durango. Hugo not sure if Ric could handle being there, but Andrade reassures him Ric wants to go. — MICRO THE MAIN MAN (@MicromanFever) March 30, 2021

On a recent media call, Andrade revealed that he was set to marry RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair in October last year. However, their wedding was ultimately cancelled. The two are still engaged and will hopefully tie the knot soon.

Hugo asked Andrade if Ric Flair would be able to handle it. The former RAW Superstar stated that he knows that Flair would want to be there.

Andrade also talked about how much money he made during his stint with WWE:

"I've been with WWE. I had a great contract with WWE, a great contract. Three million per year. Several million dollars per year, a lot more than plenty of guys coming up from NXT. I heard about some of those contracts. I made a lot more than those guys" (h/t Fightful)

Andrade is a former NXT and US Champion in WWE. However, the Mexican sensation was not happy with WWE and decided to ask for a release, which he was later granted.

