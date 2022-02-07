Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Former WWE Champion not to get pushed anymore, Big plans for Brock Lesnar's old rival, Change in WrestleMania plan for Roman Reigns?

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors, where we look at the biggest rumors around the blue brand. There is no doubt that SmackDown is being projected as the top show in WWE, thanks to the ongoing story between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Apart from that, big names like Goldberg and Ronda Rousey have also returned to the show and will be staying.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting advancements that may take place and changes that could happen for Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

We will also see what the future holds for top superstars like Drew McIntyre and Big E, who have been sidelined of late.

So without any further ado, let's dive in and check out some of the biggest rumors revolving around SmackDown:

#5 First in our SmackDown backstage rumors: Big E not to get a big push on SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Big E has officially been moved to the SmackDown roster. Though he was an early favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble match, it looks like his 15-minutes of fame is over.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has taken the call to halt Big E's singles push. The man who never got his WWE title rematch will again be part of the tag team division.

"Big E being moved to SmackDown permanently and put back with the New Day as a tag team looks to have ended his push as a singles champion level guy. The plan on SmackDown was to put him in with the New Day and he wasn't brought over specifically to be an opponent for Reigns,'' stated Meltzer

Big E had a tremendous singles run away from The New Day, winning the Intercontinental title, Money in the Bank, and then the WWE Championship. However, much like his partner Kofi Kingston, it looks like he will remain in the tag team division.

