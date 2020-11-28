Top SmackDown Rumors: 6-time Champion to return and get a major push; Roman Reigns responsible for controversial backstage decision; Early plan for Royal Rumble (28th November)

Welcome to this week's edition of the top SmackDown Backstage rumors which could have a major impact. After a spectacular Survivor Series, SmackDown got a new direction starting this week.

It looks like we are heading towards a match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns at the TLC pay-per-view. However, a feud between these two may not be a long-term plan and WWE has someone else in mind to face The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble.

This article will also take a look at the backstage 'mess' that happened on SmackDown this week and the reason behind it. Apart from that, we will also see how Roman Reigns was responsible for Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the biggest rumors surrounding SmackDown Superstars:

#5 Reason why Brock Lesnar was chosen to end Undertaker's streak instead of SmackDown's Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe came to a standstill at WrestleMania 30 when the unthinkable happened. Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania, thus breaking the unparalleled undefeated streak of the Deadman at The Show of Shows. Surprisingly, the reason behind Brock Lesnar going over at WrestleMania was linked to SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns getting a push.

McMahon's idea for the Lesnar win, leading to Reigns getting revenge for the fans on the guy who broke the streak idea fell apart when the crowd was so against Reigns in the build for Lesnar in 2015.

Vince McMahon wanted Brock Lesnar to get tremendous heel heat so that The Big Dog could get a favorable reaction from the crowd during his feud with The Beast Incarnate.

The fans, however, outrightly rejected Reigns as the top babyface and continued to boo SmackDown's current Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns finally turned heel this year and has been doing a fantastic job as the Universal Champion on SmackDown.