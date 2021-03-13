Top SmackDown Rumors: Former Champion lashes out at Rey Mysterio and Aalyah, big return after 11 years, Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent, another Superstar set to leave WWE? (13th March)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the Blue brand. This week on SmackDown, we saw some major headway being made for the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view. A match between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns was finalized for the event. Between Edge and Jey Uso, one of them will serve as a special guest enforcer for the match.

Seth Rollins and Cesaro's feud also continued this week, with Rollins saving Murphy from the Cesaro Swing. Does this mean that Murphy and Rollins are back as teammates? We will take a deeper look into Murphy's booking in this article.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest stories and rumors related to SmackDown:

#5 AEW's Dax Harwood hints that SmackDown's Chad Gable will not be in WWE after two months

Wait, what’s all this #1 talk?! I know you’re not allowed to respond to me publicly for about 2 more months, but c’mon man! HE’S your #1?! https://t.co/8Hv8kBp3AG — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 8, 2021

Former Tag Team Champion Chad Gable has finally found a foothold in SmackDown ever since he started teaming with Otis. The two men have established their dominance on the Blue brand and are currently feuding with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Even though Gable has had many different gimmicks throughout his WWE career, nothing stuck in the long run. As a result, the former NXT Superstar always went back to being a lower mid-card act.

In a recent tweet, AEW's Dax Harwood implied that Chad Gable's WWE contract is only two months away from expiring. He also hinted that he would want to face Gable once his contract expires.

Maybe we should run this one back soon... https://t.co/3B1XepvobK — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 9, 2021

Although it is believed that AEW has an interest in Chad Gable, it remains to be seen if the former Olympian will choose to jump ship given his current push in WWE.

