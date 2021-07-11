Top SmackDown Rumors: Management 'p***d off' with 6-time champion's behaviour, Rollins' real-life heat with major star, Reigns' SummerSlam plan (11th July)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. While RAW struggles to keep up in the ratings or give fans enjoyable content, SmackDown continues its strong programming.

This week we saw the final SmackDown in the Thunderdome as next week's show will take place in front of a live audience. Despite being the last show in the ThunderDome, some major angles advanced, including Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso finally coming onto the same page and joining The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

In today's edition we will take a look at what the future holds for SmackDown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns, management being upset with Jimmy Uso and much more:

#5. Management unhappy with Jimmy Uso getting arrested and risking his storyline on SmackDown

Top SmackDown superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI in Pensacola, Florida on Tuesday, after failing sobriety tests. This came as a major blow to WWE as the 6-time Tag Team Champion is involved in the biggest storyline on SmackDown involving his brother Jey Uso and cousin Roman Reigns.

Multiple outlets, including WrestleVotes and Fightful Select, reported that WWE management was not happy with Jimmy Uso and his behavior. It was reported that Uso has disappointed the higher-ups by jeopardizing his own push on SmackDown. Here is what Fightful Select stated:

"To follow up on WrestleVotes' report that Jimmy Uso has 'high level people in power' extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over his DUI arrest, we can expand on that, and confirm it," wrote Ross Sapp. "Fightful has spoken to numerous talent, staff, and high level WWE names this week about their feelings on Uso, and there's unanimous concern across the board for him personally."

