Top SmackDown Rumors: Reason for Lesnar's delayed comeback, Roman's WrestleMania opponent, Megastar to return for big rematch (13th June)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. SmackDown continues to be an entertaining show, with the family drama between The Usos and Roman Reigns reaching new heights each week.

This week on SmackDown, we also found out who The Tribal Chief will be facing at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event. It will be none other than SmackDown's favorite luchador Rey Mysterio. In today's edition we will take an in-depth look at the long term plans for Roman Reigns and some major comebacks that have been lined up by WWE:

#5 WWE's big plans for SmackDown superstars The Usos

Jimmy Uso has found it difficult to adhere to the instructions of Roman Reigns ever since he returned to SmackDown. While Jimmy Uso has been trying to convince his twin brother Jey Uso that Roman Reigns is manipulating him, The Head of the Table is adamant that he is doing everything for the family.

The rift between the cousins led to a situation where Jey Uso walked out on both his brother and cousin during a heated debate between the two. While it looks like the three men are failing to get along as of now, the current plan for Jimmy Uso is to become part of Roman Reigns' faction on SmackDown by SummerSlam.

Here is what WrestlingNews.co stated about the future of The Usos:

“Obviously, the plan is to build Roman up so fans see him as being on the level of Cena and Rock but this is also about making Jimmy and Jey look strong and we will get there by SummerSlam. This will be a tight-knit unit in a few months,” a WWE source told WrestlingNews.

Do you think The Usos will become the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions by defeating Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio by SummerSlam? Comment below.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham