Top SmackDown Rumors: Veteran might be done after WrestleMania 37, Edge's next opponent, Roman Reigns responsible for former World Champion leaving WWE? (20th March)

Just days away from Fastlane, SmackDown put forth an interesting episode that helped further many storylines for this Sunday's pay-per-view and WrestleMania 37

Edge won his first match on SmackDown in 10 years as he defeated Jey Uso to become the special ringside enforcer for Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns at Fastlane. We also saw the age-old feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn being rekindled on the show, along with Apollo Crews and Big E renewing hostilities.

#5 Paul Heyman says Christian Cage left WWE because of SmackDown's Roman Reigns

#5 Paul Heyman says Christian Cage left WWE because of SmackDown's Roman Reigns

Speaking on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman gave an interesting twist to Christian Cage's AEW move. Heyman suggested that it was the fear of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns that led to Christian running away from WWE.

“Edge, your best friend in this world knew he was going to become Roman Reigns’ target just to get into your head, and what did he do? He ran away before Roman Reigns could target him. How many of your ‘Christians’ need to convert before you realize it’s not smart to pi** off Roman Reigns? You, Edge, have pi**ed off Roman Reigns.”

Edge will be taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. Heyman is a master at blending kayfabe with reality. He used this talent very well to get inside Edge's mind by bringing up his best friend, Christian, into the mix.

Christian had returned to WWE after 7 years of in-ring absence at Royal Rumble 2021. However, Christian's WWE return was short-lived as he has now joined AEW.

