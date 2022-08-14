Top 5 potential WWE opponents for Tyson Fury after boxing retirement

Former WWE superstar and WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury chose his 34th birthday to announce his latest retirement from boxing. He was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s versus Anthony Joshua, which takes place this Saturday. However, the recent declaration has debunked the rumors.

Having retired from boxing for the second time, Fury might be looking forward to returning to WWE. He had an impressive run during his main roster debut in 2019. His previous two matches included victories against Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) at Crown Jewel and the team of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on SmackDown in November.

In this list, we will look at five WWE opponents for Tyson Fury after his boxing retirement.

#5. The Miz

A capable heel who is often overlooked

The A-Lister has developed a habit of uplifting newcomers in the company through short-but-sweet feuds. Be it Logan Paul or Bad Bunny, the heel has time and again proven to be valuable fodder for babyfaces.

The Miz always manages to make his opponents look good while making himself look as bad as possible — a lost art in modern professional wrestling. WWE could utilize this aspect by pitting him against Tyson Fury. Although the match-up sounds bizarre, The Miz's strategic mindset could prove to be a major hurdle for The Gypsy King, aiming to make a mark in the company.

After steamrolling The Miz at a premium event, Tyson Fury could look forward to bigger accomplishments. A title on his waist would possibly be the next target.

#4. Gunther

The Ring General

The next big thing on the main roster is yet to fight against a powerhouse of his caliber. With his wins against Joe Alonzo, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, it will take some effort to subdue the new beast in the company.

Tyson Fury will undoubtedly bring the fight to Gunther. Although a boxing world champion, he could slowly start his rise in WWE. The Gypsy King would compete for the Intercontinental Championship and then dominate the mid-card if he succeeds to dethrone The Ring General.

WWE can elongate their feud until Fury decides he is ready to take a shot at The Head of the Table. The race for the Intercontinental Title will be a pedestal for him to gain confidence before he eventually shifts his focus on becoming the face of the company.

#3. Bobby Lashley

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Drew McIntyre v Roman Reigns looks like it's happening at Clash at the Castle, so Drew is unlikely to be involved with Tyson Fury at the show.



I could see WWE doing something with Fury and Bobby Lashley.



Bobby would make it work, and could easily lose to Tyson. Drew McIntyre v Roman Reigns looks like it's happening at Clash at the Castle, so Drew is unlikely to be involved with Tyson Fury at the show.I could see WWE doing something with Fury and Bobby Lashley.Bobby would make it work, and could easily lose to Tyson.

Many aspects are common between 'The All Mighty' and Tyson Fury. Both superstars are in their prime with a streak of wins to look back on.

Reigning as the United States Champion, Bobby Lashley has pulverized Theory and Ciampa by forcing them to submit to his Hurt Lock. The veteran is bent on making a statement during his title run. WWE needs a formidable challenger capable of withstanding his carnage and The Gypsy King could be their chosen one.

Bobby Lashley has even revealed Tyson Fury to be his dream opponent. The company could make things more exciting by making their showdown an “ I quit” Match. A loss by submission for any fighter would be quite a blow to their prestige.

#2. Drew McIntyre

This match is bound to happen if Tyson Fury returns to WWE. Both superstars are taking multiple jibes at each other on social media, teasing a potential match in the future.

Drew McIntyre is currently focused on dethroning Roman Reigns. However, he hasn’t ruled out Fury as an opponent. The Scottish Warrior claimed that The Gypsy King has an unhealthy “obsession” with him and is always welcome to settle the heat between them in a WWE ring.

A surprise interference from Tyson Fury in the main event of Clash at the Castle is a possibility. He could cost Drew McIntyre the title match via a Disqualification, sparking a rivalry that includes Roman Reigns. With three competitors vying to be The Head of the Table, Karrion Kross could be included to make it a Fatal-4 feud.

#1. Tyson Fury vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1

The Beast vs The King?

A former UFC Heavyweight Champion against a former Boxing World Champion is surely a main event for the Grandest Stage of them All.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to perform at WrestleMania Day 1 on April 2023. Now that his feud with Roman Reigns is seemingly over, it is tough to find a rival that matches the potential of the former WWE Champion. Seth Rollins was a possibility, but he is fixated on Riddle for the time being.

Tyson Fury would be a worthy opponent for The Beast Incarnate. Both are toe-to-toe in strength, agility and technical abilities. WWE could slowly develop their feud, providing wins to both parties in the upcoming events before finally putting a full stop to their rivalry at the Show of Shows in Los Angeles.

Moreover, Tyson Fury could naturally become a heel while feuding with Brock Lesnar. It would be a welcome transition as heels are generally preferred by WWE during their plans to push a superstar.

